Parrot-Head golf scramble with a twist
The Heartland Lakesharks Parrot Head club is hosting a nine-hole two parrot-head golf scramble is set for Sunday, March 22 at Sebring Golf Club. The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public with a limit of 20 golfers. The cost is $25 and a donation of items for children’s Easter baskets.
Sign up deadline is Friday, March 20. For any questions or to sign up please contact Amy Howard at ahoward7411@gmail.com or Linda Breslich at woman2blame.lrb@gmail.com
The is PHUN (Parrot-Head fun) tournament and open to all levels. Awards will be given at Caddyshack Bar and Grill at 3 p.m.
It is a Party with a purpose and the Parrot-Heads are collecting “Easter basket goodies for children in foster care.” Donations of chocolate bunnies or eggs, candy, peeps, plastic grass, bubbles, small toys, puzzles, coloring books, colors and tooth brushes are needed.
Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
SEBRING — After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin March 2, and run through March 27. Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com
10th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament
The Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center is hosting the 10th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament in memory of Coach Anthony “Amp” Robinson. The tournament will be held on Saturday, March 28 at the Country Club of Sebring with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
This years tournament is dedicated to the memory of Minister Anthony “Coach Amp” Robinson who touched the lives of many youth throughout the community. He gave his love through the eyes of faith.
The event format is a four person scramble with handicap flights. The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per team. Entry fee includes green fees, cart and lunch. There will be door prizes, gift bags, hole-in-one and closest to the pin prizes. All proceeds will benefit college bound senior graduates, class of 2020.
Please make checks payable to Wings of Faith CWC Scholarship Fund. If you have any questions please contact Alvin Walters at 863-381-5706 or by email at alvinwalterssr@gmail.com or Minister Johnnie L. Walters at 863-381-6578.
23rd Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
The 23rd Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Sebring.This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:00 am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. An awards ceremony and lunch will follow.
Registration is $70/player ($280 per 4-person team) and includes lunch. Sponsorships packages are also available.
Golfers will also be able to participate in a closest to the pin and longest drive competition and win amazing raffle prizes.
Members of the community can help to support this event and our important mission by entering a team, becoming a sponsor of the event, or donating a gift certificate(s) or other items to be used in our fundraising raffle.
Entries may be submitted to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Rd., Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 1, 2020. All funds raised will be used locally to enhance services to seniors and caregivers living in Highlands and Hardee County.
For more information or for credit card payments, please contact Laurie Murphy at (863) 382-2134. More information is also available at the NU-HOPE website at www.nuhopeeldercare.org.
Big Bang Ranch hosts fundraiser for Ridge Area Arc
AVON PARK – Richard Emmerth, range manager and Ed Corbin, range master of Big Bang Ranch have joined forces with Ridge Area Arc administration to create a new and unique fundraiser for the agency. Emmerth and Corbin will host a steel target competition on March 28 at Big Bang Ranch in Avon Park. The outdoor gun range features several shooting areas. The competition will be set up for adults and kids, novice shooters and more experienced marksmen.
The day will begin with a registration at 9 a.m. followed by a safety class at 9:30 a.m. and the first shot fired at 10 a.m. Ridge Area Arc is providing goodie bags to the first 50 shooters and the Aktion Club of Highlands County will be selling snacks to benefit their service club.
“It is Big Bang Ranch’s honor to be hosting a fundraiser for such a great organization such as Ridge Area Arc. Everyone is invited to come out and have a good time,” said Emmerth.
“It’s a win/win for the agency as well as the range,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc’s CEO.
“The community support has been outstanding,” said Ridge Area Arc Development Director Donna Scherlacher. “Many local businesses have stepped up and donated to this new event, there are prizes from Spray & Pray Guns and Ammo and The Olympic Restaurant. There will be a raffle for several rounds of ammunition that was donated by Anderson Arms. The agency continues to look for new revenue streams and opportunities to advocate for its consumers who have intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Scherlacher said.
The cost is $45 for adults, $25 for kids 10-17. Bring your own gun and ammunition. Some firearms will be available to use. Ammunition will be on sale. There are some great prizes for winners in each category. April 4 has been designated as the rain date. To register for the Family Fun Shoot, call 863-608-6005.