Corvette, Porsche seminar during Race Week
SEBRING — A seminar honoring the 70th anniversary of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the evolution of Corvette and Porsche in racing will be held this year at the Gallery of Legends racecar display in the Seven-Sebring Raceway Hotel Ballroom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18. Entry to the hotel will be through the Midway gate at Sebring International Raceway. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to all fans with race credentials. Seating is limited, so we suggest that you arrive early.
Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include a number of guests, including Hurley Haywood, a two-time overall winner with 28 career starts at Sebring, and David Hobbs, a 2022 Sebring Hall of Fame inductee with eight starts in the 12 Hours and a respected motorsports commentator. The main topic of discussion will be how Corvette and Porsche have evolved over the years of racing at Sebring.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Golf Tournament
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Scholarship Fund will host a golf tournament on Saturday, March 12 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
The event is a 4-person scramble format with multiple classes and a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Please arrive no later than 8 a.m. Mulligans, raffles, 50/50 available at the door. Entry fee for the tournament is $80 per person, foursomes are $320. Entry fee includes golf cart, lunch, awards and prizes.
All hole sponsorships and donations are welcome and appreciated.
For further information please contact Annette Schmitt’s at 863-414-8986 or John Harrison at 863-446-3236.
Reggie Baker Basketball Camp
Professional basketball player and Avon Park native, Reggie Baker, is hosting a basketball skills camp during spring break. The camp will be held on Tuesday, March 15 for grades 5th thru 12th.
The camp will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park located at 207 E. State Street Avon Park, FL, 33825. Check in at 9 a.m. and check out at Noon. The cost is $50 per person.
For more information or questions please contact Reggie Baker at 863-873-4122 or by email at reggiebak15@gmail.com
LPAA Golf Tournament
The Lake Placid Athletic Association (LPAA) will have their annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 2 at the Placid Lakes Country Club with and 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The tournament will be a 4-man scramble with cash prizes for first and second, hole prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and straightest drive along with raffle prizes and more fun activities.
Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team which includes green fees and cart, beer and other beverages that will be provided during the tournament and a delicious lunch that includes shrimp and crab appetizers, chicken, pork, side dishes and dessert.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the LPAA.
Hole sponsorships are available. Your contribution will be acknowledged by signage at the tournament and with most sponsorship levels you will receive tickets for lunch where you can meet witgh your friends and business associates. The prices are $50 which includes a sign; $100 comes with two lunch tickets and a sign; $250 includes four lunch tickets and a large sign; $500 comes with eight tickets and a banner; and $1000 includes 16 lunch tickets and a banner.
For hole sponsorships or for more information please contact Katie Wilson at 863-464-0848 or by email at katiemurphy2@gmail.com
24th Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
Attention all golfers!
The 24th Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Sebring. This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:00 am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. An awards ceremony and lunch will follow.
Registration is $75/player ($300 per 4-person team) and includes lunch. Sponsorships packages are also available.
Golfers will also be able to participate in a closest to the pin and longest drive competitions, courtesy of the special hole sponsor, Duke Energy. Players will also have the opportunity to win amazing raffle prizes.
Members of the community can help to support this event and our important mission by entering a team, becoming a sponsor, or donating a gift certificate(s) or other items to be used in our fundraising raffle. All funds raised will be used locally to enhance services to seniors and caregivers living in Highlands and Hardee County.
Entries should be submitted to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Rd., Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 15, 2022. For more information or for credit card payments, please contact Debbie Slade at (863) 382-2134.
So come on out and join us for the NU-HOPE Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 23rd. Have fun, enjoy a day of golf and win great prizes, all while helping seniors to remain independent and vital members of our community!
About NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc.
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. (NU-HOPE) is a private 501©(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and caregivers and preventing/delaying nursing home placement. First established in 1975, the agency currently serves as the Lead Agency for Home and Community Based Services in both Hardee and Highlands County and is the primary provider of non- medical subsidized services for seniors in both counties.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Summer Classes
Running from June 6th till August 5 2022 Racquet Arcade is offering tennis summer classes.
For kids 10& Under 8am — 9am
kids 11& Older 9am — Noon
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
To register please call or text Racquet Offices at 863-510-7315 or email info@racquetarcade.club
2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula Continue Heartland Race Series. The nine-part run/walk series promotes health and fun competition.
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula are excited to announce their fourth annual Heartland Race Series. The 2022 series is compiled of nine races and encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must take part in six of the nine races to qualify for the series, and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the conclusion of the run series.
“The Heartland Race Series allows us to promote health and happiness, and it’s an added bonus when we can embrace fellowship while also supporting good causes,” said Bobbie Clark, AdventHealth Sebring CREATION Life Team Specialist. “Participating in meaningful activities like exercising as a group is a key part of feeling whole.”
The series kicked off last month with the LC5 Foundation: LC5K Run and Walk. The second race – Run the Track 3.74 – took place on Feb. 26, at Sebring International Raceway.
“As we get ready for the 2022 Race Series, we want participants to know that while we anticipate live events, there will be virtual options as conditions warrant,” said Chet Brojek, the race series organizer. “We also plan to practice social distancing at events to ensure a healthy experience that excites and engages our communities.”
The following dates reflect the rest of the Heartland Race Series and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines: March 5: Run the Ranch, April 16: Big Fun Little Run, July 4: 28th Annual Firecracker 5K, Oct. 15: AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K and 1 Mile walk, Date TBD: Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov. 24: 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, and Dec. 9: Jarrett Family Jingle Bell 5K.
Register for the first race online: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/LC5K
For more information about the series or to learn more about the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s wellness initiatives, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.