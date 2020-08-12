AP Champions Club Golf Tourney
The 2020 Avon Park Champions Club golf tourney will be held at River Greens Golf Club on Saturday, September 19th with an 8:00 a.m. start. The four person tourney will have a scramble format with flights set by team handicaps.
Entry fee is $60 per golfer and includes golf, cart, refreshments, lunch on the course and post golf awards and raffle prizes.
Please make checks payable to Avon Park Champions Club, 118 S. Lake Avenue, Avon Park, FL 33825 may be mailed along with list of players and handicaps. Questions about the tourney may be directed to: Chet Brojek at cbrojek@comcast.net or by calling 863-385-4736 or 863-712-3524.
Hole sponsorships are available for $75 or a corporate package (Foursome & Hole Sponsor) is $300.
“Gather a foursome and come join the fun as we raise funds for the academic and athletic programs of the Avon Park schools.”
NU-HOPE Cancels Annual Golf Tournament
The 23rd Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament, scheduled for September 12 has been cancelled due to concerns involving COVID-19. NU-HOPE Elder Care Services wishes to thank all of the community partners who have traditionally supported the event and look forward to working together again in the future.
For more information about the golf tournament or services available to seniors and caregivers in our community, please contact NU-HOPE at 863-382-2134.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The camps run now through September 4.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.