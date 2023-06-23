Firecracker 5K set for July 4
The annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk has been set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Day of race registration will open at 6:30 a.m. Early entry fee is $20 and comes with a custom designed dri-fit tee. A youth 11 and under entry without shirt is $13. Early entry cut-off date is June 27 when fees go up by $5. No additional shirts will be ordered after June 27 so you are urged to register early by requesting an application at: cbrojek@comcast.net or going online at endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/
The race benefits the girls and boys cross country teams at Avon Park High School and youth projects. If you have questions, call the race director at 863-712-3524.
Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team dives into summer
Practice is underway at the Highlands County Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring, for the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team (HHST). Practices will be from 6:30-8 a.m.
Friday, June 30: HHST — Sebring YMCA (Swim-A-Thon, 2 hours or 5,000 yards, 7-9 a.m., be early to help set up and tear down after).
Saturday, July 8: HHST — Sebring (organized practice)
Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16: SYS — Sarasota (Florida Age Group Champ.) Qualifiers only
Saturday, July 22: Avon Park (organized practice)
Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23: FAST — Ocala (Florida Senior Champ.) Qualifiers only
Friday-Sunday, July 28-30: SDA — Port Charlotte (Area 5 Champ.)
These meets are subject to change.
Highlands Hurricans may not participate in all these meets. Swim meets are not mandatory.
All ages are welcome to become a Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team member. There is no minimum skill level of swimming both 25 yards of freestyle and 25 yards of backstroke without assistance. This is not a replacement for swimming lessons, but an extension and refinement of what they will learn in swim lessons.
Girl swimmers should wear a one-piece suit. There is a limited supply of team swim suits if you would like to purchase a team suit. Swim caps are recommended.
For more information, email Marvin Wolfe at hhst@juno.com.
A Highlands County Family YMCA membership is required to participate at the YMCA facility. Contact the YMCA for membership needs. Tell the YMCA registrar that you will be part of the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team and the YMCA will waive the joining fee. The YMCA membership fee is not included in the team swim fee.
All HHST swimmers will need to become United States Swimming (USS) members after an initial trial. If you are a new or returning swimmer, the following link will need to be used to create your USS membership. As the parent you may need to set up an account first then log back in using your account to actually register your swimmer. To join the USS please visit: omr.usaswimming.org/omr/welcome/573F42108EEF5C
When you go to the link you should verify that you are registering with the LSC: Florida Swimming (FL); Club: Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team (HHST)
This is a brand new process. Please be patient and follow their instructions. For the summer session, apply for membership as a “Season 2 Athlete”. Membership will need to be paid during the registration process.
Sebring High School swim lesson registration
The Sebring Blue Streaks are offering swim lessons and open swim. Go to the front office at Sebring High School between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, to register. The cost is $70 per person per two-week lesson.
The Summer Swim Program will again offer four instructional sessions. Each will last two weeks and the swim class meets each weekday, Monday-Friday.
The program will offer eight types of instruction:
1. Adult Beginner: Adults Only. For the novice-no experience necessary.
2. Parent and Tot: Water Orientation. Mother/father must participate with child. (6 months to 2 years of age.)
3. Level I: Introduction to Water Skills. Students first water orientation without mother/father. Part A – Preschool Aquatics (2-4 years of age). Part B – School Age (4-5 years of age).
4. Level II: Fundamental Aquatic Skills. Students do not need mother/father in pool (4-5 years of age).
5. Level III: Stroke Development. Students must be comfortable in water.
6. Level IV: Stroke Improvement. Students must be able to swim 10 yards, do a front dive, and float on their backs.
7. Level V: Stroke Refinement. Students must be able to swim 50 yards, tread water 30 seconds, and elementary back stroke 25 yards.
8. Level VI: Part A – Personal Water Safety/Diving Fundamentals. Students must be able to swim 100 yards, tread water for 3 minutes, backstroke 100 yards. Will learn basics of diving. Part B – Fitness Swimmer/Diving Fundamentals. Students will learn necessary skills to make swimming part of their exercise program. Will learn basics of diving.
Students will be enrolled on a first come, first served basis.
The following two-week sessions have been scheduled: June 26-July 7 and July 10-21.
There will be no refunds after completion of registration and payment of fees, unless swim class is canceled. There must be at least five swimmers per class for the lessons to be taught.
Open pool hours for the summer at Sebring High School will be 1-4 p.m. every day and 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pool is now open.
Price to swim is $3 per person. Spectators and swimmers must pay. Summer passes are available. Price is $65 for first member and $50 for each additional (immediate family) member.
Make checks payable to Sebring High School. A fee will be charged for credit card use.
Lake Placid summer swim lessons and open swim
The Lake Placid High School is offering swim lessons and public swimming hours this summer.
The following one-week sessions will be from June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21.
Swim lessons will be offered from 9-9:50 a.m., 10-10:50 a.m., 11-11:50 a.m. and 5:10-6 p.m. Swimmers at every level, starting from preschool aquatics and up, are offered in each time slot. Call for details about each session.
If there is a level needed that is not offered, the school will make every effort to accommodate each child. Lessons are $35 per week per child.
Open swim admission will be $3 and will run through July 29; hours will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Saturdays and 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Season passes may be purchased for $75 for the first person and $60 for each additional family member. These are good for any time that the pool is open to the public.
Pool will be closed for Independence Day, July 4.
During evening swim time, there may be lanes set up for lap swimming whenever possible (ask the lifeguard if needed).
For details, call Kari Lambert at 441-0309.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is in full swing. The tour travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County. The events are held on Tuesdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two-day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11- to 13-year-olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18-year-olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11-13-year-olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18-year-olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys and Girls: 6-8-year-olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10-year-olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts with the boys and girls competing against each other. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best four finishes out of the first seven events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least four out of seven events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at the awards banquet (after the second day of the Tour Championship).
To sign up for an event, make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. At that time, reply with your child’s name, age and date of birth. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time, please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
TruthAthletics Summer Basketball Camp 2023
Last truthathletics basketball camp of the summer is set for July 17-21 at First Baptist Church of Sebring (The R.O.C.). Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.
This camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities and it is for young ballers finishing grades second through ninth.
On the last day of camp, a parent showcase will be held with a featured guest motivational speaker, award ceremony, and a pizza celebration.
Cost is $150, which includes a free dri-fit T-shirt.
For more information, email truthathletics@comcast.net.
Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament
The 3rd Annual Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, July 29 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost is $85 per person, which includes golf and lunch. Additoinal items that are available are raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing, and mulligans (two per player). Refreshments will be provided on the course.
Sponsorships are available. Gold sponsorships: $2,000 which includes four-person entry, six tee box advertising signs, two mulligans per player and 20 raffle tickets per player. Silver sponsorship: $1,000 which includes four person entry, two tee box advertising signs, one mulligan per player and 10 raffle tickets per player. Team Sponsorships: $500 includes four person entry, tee box advertising sign, one mulligan per player and five raffle tickets per player. Hole Sponsorship: $100 includes advertising sign on tee box.
To register please contact one of the following: richard.hitt@southflorida.edu or 863-381-4087; t.stephenson@live.com or 863-214-9888; or jgose11@embarqmail.com or 863-381-2466.
Entry deadline is Monday, July 24. Make checks payable to Kim Gose Research Foundation, kimgose.org.
Racquet Arcade tennis classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons. Kids and adults of all ages.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Camp
Weekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First-time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Central United Volleyball Club
If your child is interested in playing Club Volleyball locally here in Highlands County, without the long commute out of county, and your athlete wants to be pushed to be her very best; we are here for you. The season runs October through May/June, with Team Evaluations being held August 5th. Register today at cuvb.org
We have some who are getting their registrations in for CUVB Club Season. We just wrapped up our first season and — WOW what an awesome time we had! We want to send out a reminder for those who may have gotten busy with life and for those who have yet to receive the information. We expect to have 7-8 teams this season. If you’d like to help coach, reach out to Coach Chrissy at (239)204-1778.
You must register to Try Out for Central United Volleyball Club. Registration is $200 for the season (Everyone). This holds your spot (age). We do not charge a separate tryout fee. Included: 7-9+ tournaments, coaching, up to 2 practices per week starting in October-May/June, 2 Jerseys, Practice Shirt, backpack, coaches accommodations (national teams). Not Included: hotel (national teams), spandex, knee pads, shoes.
Options:
The Regional Team Cost per Player is: $1000 ($800 after reg. Fee). One day tournaments…
The National Team Cost per Player is: $2000 ($1800 after reg Fee). Multiple day tournaments…
Kids who make the National Team have the option to play for the regional team (cheaper option).
Kids who make the Regional Team do not have the option to play on the National Team.
Our payment breakdown for Regional Team is $100 per month for 8 months starting in September.
Payment breakdown for National Team is $225 per month for 8 months starting in September.
Club fees may be paid in full at registration to receive 10% off total.
- All SIBLINGS in CUVB receive 10% of total.
We will individual fundraise in October with the calendar fundraiser. All funds raised will be applied to your own account. ($496 possible or more)
We also do a club fundraiser at Publix in January to cover our team building activities and end of season banquet. (If you want to start the calendar fundraiser now, we can send it to you).
We have once again kept our costs per player low and this season, the athletes have the opportunity to fundraise toward their own bill. We understand most other clubs have much higher costs involved, but we strive to make CUVB available to all of our community.