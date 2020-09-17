Camp Sparta 5K Run
The Camp Sparta 5K Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 26. The race cost is $30 which includes a race t-shirt (not guaranteed after Sept. 9), a ticket for raffle prizes and a breakfast burrito from La Palapa food truck.
Race check-in will begin at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. start.
The Camp Sparta 5K will be held at 5055 Camp Sparta Rd, Sebring. To register please visit campsparta.com
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The camps run now through October 2.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Mason G. Smoak Foundation
The 12th Annual Mason G. Smoak Foundation Trail Race will be held on Sat. Oct. 17. Staggered or wave style start 4 mile trail race held on the Lightsey Family Ranch (www.floridahuntingoutfitter.com) in Venus, Florida, a beautiful hunting preserve full of wildlife. You will run by one of the 3 fenced in gator ponds and through the preserve where you are likely to see pheasant, quail and turkey, several kinds of deer, many unique and unusual plants.
Sign up for a time slot with your running buddies, friends or family and come out and enjoy the outdoors and this wonderful venue!
Race Waves will hold up to 30 participants each. Race Registration will only be available online. NO DAY OF REGISTRATION. Cut of for online registration will be midnight on October 15, 2020. Please plan to arrive at the ranch at least 30 minutes before your wave start time in order to receive your race packet, park, warm up, use facilities, and line up for your wave to be called. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and packets will be handed to you in your vehicle before you are directed to a parking spot. If you are late the timing system will still start your time at your designated wave start time. Everyone will receive a participation medal in your packet and a sticker with your time and place will be mail to you after the race. You have the option to purchase a race t shirt or dry fit.
There will be no awards ceremony. Times will be posted on the Mason G. Smoak Foundation website, our facebook page and in the Highlands News-Sun.
AdventHealth Heartland Race Series
The races are currently as follows and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines:
Oct. 10, AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade Virtual 5K and/or 1-mile walk; Oct. 16, Trick or Trot 5K at Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District; Oct. 17, Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5k; Nov. 7, Run the Track at Sebring International Raceway, Nov. 8, AdventHealth Foundation – Bill Jarrett Ford Virtual 5k/10k; Nov. 26, Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park; and Dec. 11, Jarrett Family Jingle Bell Run.
NU-HOPE Cancels Annual Golf Tournament
The 23rd Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament, scheduled for September 12 has been cancelled due to concerns involving COVID-19. NU-HOPE Elder Care Services wishes to thank all of the community partners who have traditionally supported the event and look forward to working together again in the future.
For more information about the golf tournament or services available to seniors and caregivers in our community, please contact NU-HOPE at 863-382-2134.