SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks, Lake Placid Green Dragons and McKeel Wildcats competed in what was originally scheduled to be a quad dual meet in wrestling in Sebring to a three-team dual meet. McKeel won both their matches, beating Lake Placid 54-24 and Sebring 52-24. In the nightcap meet between Sebring and Lake Placid, the Blue Streaks pulled out a victory on their home mats over the Green Dragons 48-30. “We did not do bad, we have a lot of holes so far in weight categories,” said Sebring Head Coach Joshua Miller. “We are still doing some things that we should not be doing, but we will work it out.” In the third duals that matched Sebring against Lake Placid, the results of those that actually wrestled, the rest were forfeits. 160 pounds: Lake Placid’s Hunter Lane Costello pinned Sebring’s Caleb Tharp in the first round. 170 pounds: Sebring’s Jordan Barrett pinned Lake Placid’s Christian Bobo in the first round. 182 pounds: Sebring’s Nick Acosta pinned Lake Placid’s Zack Smith in the first round. 195 pounds: Sebring’s Daniel Balfour won by disqualification over Lake Placid’s Jaden Bunnell. Heavyweight: Sebring’s Robert Swaine over Cody Wiggins with a first-round pin. 126 pounds: Sebring’s Kyler Post over Sarah Lieder with a first-round pin. 138 pounds: Lake Placid’s Alexander Flores pinned Sebring’s Brady Spencer in the first round.145 pounds: Lake Placid’s Caleb Smith pinned Sebring’s Dakota Pelham in the first round. 152 pounds: Lake Placid’s Cody Deyoung pinned Sebring’s Cole Mislevy in the first round. Sebring winners against McKeel were the following: 126 pounds: Kyler Post first-round pin over Jean Benavidez. Lake Placid winners against McKeel were the following: 160 Hunter Lane Costello with a second-round pin of Raistlin Rivera. “We are progressing well,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Steve Plummer. “We made some mistakes when we had a chance to win, but we will do better. We expect them to do better and they expect it of themselves, a lot of first year wrestlers, but they are working hard and learning fast.”
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout
The South Florida State College Foundation will host the fourth annual Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout will be held Jan. 14-17 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Qualifying will be held on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from &:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.The Shootout will be held on Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
The cost is $10 for a bag of 10 balls. All golfers are welcome. The shootout is sponsored by Century 21 Advanced All Service Reality, Inc. and will benefit the South Florida State College Athletics.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, March 20 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player for the first 36 foursomes. Mulligans included.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.