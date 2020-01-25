Highlands Shriners Annual Golf Scramble
The Highlands Shriners are holding their Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Harder Hall Golf Club. Lunch and prizes to follow at Shriners Lodge Hwy 17. The event will be broken down into two flights for the first 36 foursomes.
The cost is $65 per person that includes one mulligan per golfer. The event will have a closest to pin and door prize tickets will be available. Hole sponsors are available for $50 per hole.
For more information or questions please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or Harder Hall Golf Club at 863-382-0500. Please make checks payable to Highlands Shriners. All proceeds from the event will got to Highlands Shriners.
Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin Feb. 3 and run through Feb. 28 Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament is set for March 7 at Harder Hall Golf Club. Sign up now for the 8 a.m. shotgun start, four-man scramble that will begin with a sign in at 7 a.m.
The event is restricted to amateur players. The entry fee is $60 per person and the fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf car, rib dinner at Eagles 4240 after play, free course beverages and chances to win various prizes. The tournament will have three flights of prizes, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes.
Hole sponsors, team sponsors and door prizes are needed. Your donation will be recognized at the event and at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4240 club house. Your company will be announced verbally at the event and members and guests will be asked to support your business throughout the year.
For more information or to register please call Eagles 4240 at 863-655-4007 by March 1st. Make checks payable to Eagles 4240. All proceeds will be donated to the Sebring High School AVID Program.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863-699-0380 or text 863-633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly. All ages are welcome Contact coach T at 863-510-7315. Rackets will be provided.