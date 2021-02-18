Fraternal Order of Eagles Golf Tournament
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #4240 will host their annual four person scramble golf tournament on Saturday, March 6 at Harder Hall Country Club. Sign in will begin at 7 a.m. with a shot gun start at 8 a.m. with a cost of $65 per person.
This includes 18-holes of golf, a golf cart, rib dinner at Eagles 4240 after play, free on course beverages and a chance to win various prizes. There will be three flights of prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin prizes.
To register or for more information please call Eagles 4240 at (863)655-4007 or (989)330-7501. Please register by March 1. Tournament is restricted to amateur players only. Meals will be served to golfers only.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, March 27 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player, mulligans included . The first 36 foursomes pick their own foursomes.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.
2021 Dash ‘n Dye 5k Color Run
Join us for the 2021 Dash ‘n Dye 5k Color Run hosted by the Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District on Thursday, April 1. The race will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center located at 3500 Edgewater Dr in Sebring.
Calling all dreamers, believers, and magic-makers! Get up and glow with us for the Sun ‘n Lake Dash ‘n Dye 5k. Our 2021 Dash ‘n Dye will be celebrating those who make the world brighter, healthier, and happier. Whether this is your 1st or 50th, we can’t wait to MAKE MAGIC, MAKE MEMORIES, and MAKE MORE. TOGETHER.
The color used during the race is non-toxic, as it is a combination of baking soda, cornstarch, and safe dyes. Even though it is safe, it may take a few washes to get the color completely out of your clothing and shoes; washing your outfit right away works best. Some people wear glasses or goggles to keep the color away from their eyes and use a bandana to keep it out of their mouth, but you can also enjoy the race without the extra protection.
While color dust is safe, people with allergies and/or asthma may want to take extra precautions when it comes to the color powder. We suggest any participants with allergies or asthma wear protective masks and/or keep a safe distance from the Color Blast Stations during the run. We caution parents to evaluate their child’s tolerance to dust and make appropriate decisions for their family. We also recommend that a mask, kerchief, or some type of covering over the mouth and nose be used to minimize excessive inhalation of the color dust.
Registration is now open! Visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/2021DashnDye5k If you have any questions please email kbanks@snldistrict.org
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
Run Series Lineup — March 13- Run The Track 3.74 Miles (Sebring International Raceway), April- TBD, Aug. 22- AdventHealth Wauchula Wildcat Wellness 5K, July 4- 27th Annual Firecracker 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park), Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.