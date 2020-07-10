TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
The TruthAthletics Basketball camp will run from July 27 thru July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the R.O.C. First Baptist Church in Sebring. The cost is $130.00 which includes a free dri-fit t shirt. All Campers MUST Bring their own Basketball.
There will also be a parent show case, a guest speaker, food and drinks at the conclusion.
Registration Forms can be picked up at the following locations: Sweet Frogs, Hibbett Sports and Prestige Barbershop.
For additional information email truthathletics@comcast.net
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The camps run now through July 31.
The tennis camps are for ages 6 to 18 and cost $100 per weekly session. First time players are welcome. The camps are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Heartland Golf Open
Sign up now for the first qualifier for the 3rd annual Heartland Golf Open. The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its first qualifier on Saturday, July 18, at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
After the first qualifier at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Harder Hall Golf Club will host the second qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 1, Spring Lake Golf Resort will be the site of the third qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 15, while, Golf Hammock Golf Club will host the fourth and final qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Placid Lakes Golf Course will host the championship round on Sept. 12.
The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next available qualifier.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Placid Lakes Golf Course.
To sign up, go to one of the four qualifying courses or come by the Highlands News-Sun office in downtown Sebring.