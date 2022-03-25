LPAA Golf Tournament
The Lake Placid Athletic Association (LPAA) will have their annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 2 at the Placid Lakes Country Club with and 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The tournament will be a 4-man scramble with cash prizes for first and second, hole prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and straightest drive along with raffle prizes and more fun activities.
Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team which includes green fees and cart, beer and other beverages that will be provided during the tournament and a delicious lunch that includes shrimp and crab appetizers, chicken, pork, side dishes and dessert.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the LPAA.
Hole sponsorships are available. Your contribution will be acknowledged by signage at the tournament and with most sponsorship levels you will receive tickets for lunch where you can meet witgh your friends and business associates. The prices are $50 which includes a sign; $100 comes with two lunch tickets and a sign; $250 includes four lunch tickets and a large sign; $500 comes with eight tickets and a banner; and $1000 includes 16 lunch tickets and a banner.
For hole sponsorships or for more information please contact Katie Wilson at 863-464-0848 or by email at katiemurphy2@gmail.com
Elks State Golf Tournament
The Florida State Elks Association is pleased to present the 41st Annual Florida Elks State Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at the beautiful Country Club of Sebring.
The tournament is open to the Elks and the public. the tournament format will be a four person scramble (single entries will be paired). Teams will be flighted after completion of Saturday’s round. Mulligans and Putting Contest entries will be available for purchase at check-in Saturday only. Extra door prize tickets will also be available.
The tournament fee is $150 per golfer which includes Saturday night dinner and Sunday lunch, trophies and goody bags.
Proceeds will benefit the Florida Elks Youth Camp and Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services.
Registration and payment must be received no later than Wednesday, March 30. To register please visit floridaelks.org/golf
Will Run for Pancakes 5K
The Will Run for Pancakes 5K and Pancake Breakfast will take on Saturday, April 9 in Lake Placid at Stuart Park. The race features a “tour” of the fabulous murals of Lake Placid as well as catching the warm breeze from Lake June.
For athletes ages 17 and under the cost is $20 and for runners 18 and up the cost is $30. For the Pancake Breakfast only the cost is $10. All proceeds will benefit Lake Placid E-Learning Lab a 501 ©(3) Non-Profit Organization.
Check-in will start at 6:00 a.m. with the official launch at 6:30 p.m. The pancake breakfast will begin at 8:30 p.m. There will be an awards ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m.
To register please visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/LakePlacid/WillRunforPancakes 5KRun WalkPancakeBreakfast
24th Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
Attention all golfers!
The 24th Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Sebring. This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:00 am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. An awards ceremony and lunch will follow.
Registration is $75/player ($300 per 4-person team) and includes lunch. Sponsorships packages are also available.
Golfers will also be able to participate in a closest to the pin and longest drive competitions, courtesy of the special hole sponsor, Duke Energy. Players will also have the opportunity to win amazing raffle prizes.
Members of the community can help to support this event and our important mission by entering a team, becoming a sponsor, or donating a gift certificate(s) or other items to be used in our fundraising raffle. All funds raised will be used locally to enhance services to seniors and caregivers living in Highlands and Hardee County.
Entries should be submitted to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Rd., Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 15, 2022. For more information or for credit card payments, please contact Debbie Slade at (863) 382-2134.
So come on out and join us for the NU-HOPE Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 23rd. Have fun, enjoy a day of golf and win great prizes, all while helping seniors to remain independent and vital members of our community!
About NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc.
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. (NU-HOPE) is a private 501©(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and caregivers and preventing/delaying nursing home placement. First established in 1975, the agency currently serves as the Lead Agency for Home and Community Based Services in both Hardee and Highlands County and is the primary provider of non- medical subsidized services for seniors in both counties.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Summer Classes
Running from June 6th till August 5 2022 Racquet Arcade is offering tennis summer classes.
For kids 10& Under 8am — 9am
kids 11& Older 9am — Noon
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
To register please call or text Racquet Offices at 863-510-7315 or email info@racquetarcade.club
Summer Tennis Camp
The Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer camp sessions. The camps will be held June 6 thru July 29th, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m to noon. The camp is located at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center, 3239 Tennis Club Ct. Sebring, Fl.
The cost is $100 per weekly sessions for ages 6-18. Sessions will be led by USPTA certified tennis pro Horace Watkis.
For more information please contact Coach Watkis by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or by phone at (863) 414-2164 (cell) or (863) 386-4282 (office).
2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula Continue Heartland Race Series. The nine-part run/walk series promotes health and fun competition.
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula are excited to announce their fourth annual Heartland Race Series. The 2022 series is compiled of nine races and encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must take part in six of the nine races to qualify for the series, and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the conclusion of the run series.
“The Heartland Race Series allows us to promote health and happiness, and it’s an added bonus when we can embrace fellowship while also supporting good causes,” said Bobbie Clark, AdventHealth Sebring CREATION Life Team Specialist. “Participating in meaningful activities like exercising as a group is a key part of feeling whole.”
The series kicked off last month with the LC5 Foundation: LC5K Run and Walk. The second race – Run the Track 3.74 – took place on Feb. 26, at Sebring International Raceway.
“As we get ready for the 2022 Race Series, we want participants to know that while we anticipate live events, there will be virtual options as conditions warrant,” said Chet Brojek, the race series organizer. “We also plan to practice social distancing at events to ensure a healthy experience that excites and engages our communities.”
The following dates reflect the rest of the Heartland Race Series and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines: April 16: Big Fun Little Run, July 4: 28th Annual Firecracker 5K, Oct. 15: AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K and 1 Mile walk, Date TBD: Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov. 24: 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, and Dec. 9: Jarrett Family Jingle Bell 5K.
Register for the first race online: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/LC5K
For more information about the series or to learn more about the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s wellness initiatives, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.