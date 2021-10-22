Lake Placid Senior Softball
Batter-up! Senior softball starts swinging. Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball is gearing up for their 2022 winter league. Each season the league builds new teams with those interested. Games are played at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring on Mondays and Wednesdays each week at starting at 10:00 a.m. from January through March. The league is open to men 60 years old and older.
Visit the league website at www.lpsoftball.com for more league details.
Players planning on playing in the 2022 league are currently practicing every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Park Sports Complex off Jackson Road in Lake Placid. New players are welcome. Come on out on Monday, bring your glove and bat (or you’re welcome to borrow them at the field) and meet the other players. All skill levels are welcome, even if you’ve never played organized softball, come out and give it a try. See you at the field!
Golf Hammock Challenge Cup
Players will be competing for 24 roster spots. 2 low scores will be named captains and will pick (2) twelve man teams and two alternates based on the next best 24 scores.
The qualifier will be held at Golf Hammock Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 9 with an 8 a.m. shotguns start. The Cup will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. The event will be a scratch format with no HDCP. Saturday a.m. four ball and Saturday p.m. foursomes (Alt shot) Sunday singles.
The qualifier entry fee is $50 and $50 Tournament fee upon qualifying which includes complimentary practice round Friday afternoon, pairings party Friday evening (drinks, hors d’oeuvres), tournament rounds Saturday and Sunday, lunch both tournament days and a tournament shirt.
Call the Golf Hammock pro shop at 863-382-2151 to sign up.
{div}Participating in the qualifier guarantees you are available the entire weekend of Oct. 23 and 24 should you qualify. {/div}
{div}Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament
The Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament will be at Pinecrest Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 23 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The format is a four person teams scramble that will cost $400 per team or$100 per player. Proceeds from this event will go to the LC5 Foundation and Jade Jackson’s journey battling childhood brain cancer. Jade is still fighting, now in her miraculous 8th year, and is currently taking a break from all treatment due to the side effects of chemo. Every three months she goes for MRI scans and her oncologist continues to monitor the tumors. She is blessed to be her today and she lives her life to the fullest.
Awards, lunch and raffle prizes will take place after the event. The field is limited to the first 24 teams. To register or for more information please contact Pinecrest Golf Club at 863-453-7555.
Halloween 5K & Family Fun Run
The Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Highlands Hammock State Park. A shotgun start is scheduled for 8 a.m.
Goodie bags for the first 100 registered and paid participants. Prizes for the best costume. Bring the whole family and costumes are encouraged.
The registration fee is $25. To register visit ridgeareaarc.org
The proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc who serve and advocate for individuals with developmental and other disabilities so they may have the opportunity to choose and realize their goals.{/div}
Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Scramble
Mark your calendars for Sat., Nov. 6 for the 22nd Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Charity Golf Scramble at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, 3118 Golfview Road, Sebring. The Drs. V. and T. Thakkar Foundation is the Diamond Sponsor of the Golf Scramble. The day will begin with a 7 a.m. continental breakfast and registration, and an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. The open-air hallway on the way to the Pro-Shop will be used for sign in and the Continental Breakfast.
Each player receives 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, lunch at the Caddyshack, one door prize ticket, one Putting Contest ticket, and assorted gifts in the sign-in swag bag. Pre-Registration is open through Oct. 22; however, golfers can register up through the morning of the Scramble.
Mulligans will be available, as well as additional door prize tickets, and additional putting contest tickets. A silent auction table will be set with prizes. Tickets will be available for a beverage cart and its contents.
Several contests will be held on the day of the scramble: closest to the pin, and longest drive, Hole-in-One Contest sponsored by Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash, and after the scramble the Putting Contest, sponsored by the Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Realtors.
There will also be a special “Hole-in-Two” contest, on a Par 5 hole. A guest golf professional from Charity Golf International will be on hand. Trevor Consavage is a member of the World Long Drive Association. Scramble teams have the option to make a donation that allows them to play the long-drive pro’s 400-yard tee-shot. This puts them roughly 125 yards out on their next shot, according to the flyer from Charity Golf, Inc. If any individual holes out, they will win a golf trip of a lifetime for two, includes airfare to San Francisco, two nights at the Pebble Beach Lodge, and three rounds of golf. Proceeds raised from donations made at that hole will be split with Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels Office, 863-402-1818 for more information or to register to golf, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, silent auction items, or items for the swag-bags. All proceeds from this event will help defray the ongoing business expenses of the Meals On Wheels program.
Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers make lunchtime meal deliveries in the Sebring and Lake Placid area to those individuals who are elderly, recovering from illness or injury, those just home from a rehabilitation or respite care facility. There is no age requirement, although the average age is 83 for those receiving meals. The Sebring Meals On Wheels program, established in 1973, has been in continuous operation for 48 years, and is a 501©3 not-for-profit Florida corporation.
George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament
The 11th Annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at River Greens Golf Course. The event is a 4-person scramble format with an 8 a.m shotgun start.
The entry fee for the tournament is $75 per person or $55 per person for full members which includes golf, cart, lunch, prizes and a great time. Please make checks payable to: River Greens Scholarship Fund
The George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament benefits the River Greens Highlands County Youth Scholarship Fund.
Hole sponsorships available with professional sigh,. Nongolfer donations will certainly be appreciated as well.
For more information please visit rgreens.com or call the proshop at 863-453-5210.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
- Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicked off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.