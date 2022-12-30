Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Cornhole Tournament
Yarborough Tires is proud to present the Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation inaugural Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Highlands County Fairgrounds Alan Jay Arena.
The cornhole tournament will be double elimination/blind draw. $1,000 guaranteed first place competitive division. The competition will have competitive and social divisions with a payout for top three places in both divisions. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, airmail challenge, eight bag skinny board challenge, vendors, food, drinks and raffles.
Pre-registration is on the scoreholio app. The cost is $20 per person in advance and $30 per person after Saturday, Dec. 31. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. and bags will fly at 11 a.m. The Alan Jay Arena is located at 781 Magnolia Ave Sebring, FL.
The event is hosted by Lykes Bros. Inc. with all proceeds to benefit the Kim Gose Cancer Foundation.
Men’s Senior softball
SEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m., draft starts for men over 50 to sign up for Men’s Sebring Senior Softball Winter League. Fee of $35 is to be paid prior to draft. Fee pays for the umpires, softballs and other expenses.
Play starts on Jan. 10 and ends on March 23. You will play 17-20 games depending on the number of teams. Exhibition games will be held on Jan. 5 to give you a chance to meet your coach.
Anyone who wants to play is also invited to come to the Sebring Sports Complex starting on Tuesday and/or Thursday, Dec. 22, 27 and 29 for batting practice and play a pickup game if enough players show up. League fee may be paid to Jim Polatty at this time. Contact Jim at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net for financial hardship or any questions.
Senior Softball starts swinging
Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball is gearing up for their 2023 winter league. Each season the league builds new teams with those interested. Games are played at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring on
Mondays and Wednesdays each week starting at 10:00 a.m. from January through March. The league is open to men 60 years old and older. Visit the league website at www.lpsoftball.com for more league details.
Players planning on playing in the 2023 league are currently practicing at Lake June Park Sports Complex off Jackson Road in Lake Placid. Practices start at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through December 15th. Practices will switch to Mondays and Wednesdays starting December 19th. We are looking for new players! Come on out, bring your glove and bat (or you’re welcome to borrow them at the field) and meet the other players. All skill levels are welcome, even if you’ve never played organized softball, come out and give it a try. See you at the field!
Horseshoe Club League
The Highlands County Horseshoe Club announces that the league season began on November 1.
Pitching begins at 9:30am, and it is requested that members arrive 15 minutes early to help set up. The club is located at the corner of Pine St. and Pomengranate St. The 18-week season costs $20 to play for
the winter, and members and their spouses are eligible to attend the season ending banquet.
For more information, contact Club President Keith Schafer at 517-256-8224. There will also be FSHPA sanctioned tournaments on the 2nd Wednesday of the months of December, January, February, and March. Please
feel free to come and watch these competitions, or call tournament directors Tina Schafer or Sheryll Card for information on how you can join in the fun.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids & Adults of all ages.
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
5 Star rated.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Junior Tennis After School Program
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly tennis sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis sessions are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Champs (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5:30 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.