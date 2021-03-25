VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, March 27 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player, mulligans included . The first 36 foursomes pick their own foursomes.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.
2021 Dash ‘n Dye 5k Color Run — CANCELED
Elks State Golf Tournament
The Florida State Elks Association is pleased to present the 40th Annual Florida Elks State Golf Tournament to be held on Saturday, April 10th & Sunday, April 11th , 2021 at the Spring Lake Golf Resort in Sebring.
The tournament is open to all Elks and their guests. The tournament format will be a four person scramble. (Single entries will be paired). Teams will be flighted after completion of Saturday’s round. Mulligans and Putting Contest entries will be available for purchase at check in Saturday only. Extra door prize tickets will also be available.
Trophies will be presented as follows: 1st place in flights A ,B, and C, Longest drive for men and women, closest to the pin for men and women and putting contest winner.
Saturday evening event dinner to be held at Spring Lake Resort. Raffle prizes will be posted and awarded. Dinner Buffett with NO Program.
Tournament limited to first 144 paid entries. Entries will NOT be accepted without a check accompanying this registration.
The Elks Golf Tournament is a fundraiser for the Florida Elks Youth Camp and Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services.
Registration is online at floridaelks.org/golf/registration or register at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge.
Please enclose checks payable to: Florida Elks State Golf. Mail to: Lake Placid Elks Lodge PO Box 1085 Lake Placid, Fl 33862-1085
The tournament fee of $125.00 per golfer includes: Two days of golf with cart, Saturday banquet at resort, drawing for prizes Saturday night at the resort, Sunday Lunch, Complimentary beverages both days on the course, closest to pin each course, longest drive each course.
Guest Meals (Sat Dinner and Sunday Lunch) are available for $35 extra per person.
Tournament check in will be Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. in the restaurant with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Official score cards will be issued at check-in.
Registration and payment must be received no later than Thursday March 25.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events, starting with April 12-14 at Deer Run Golf Course. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
The April event kicks off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
23rd Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
The 23rd Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Sebring.
This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:00 am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. An awards ceremony and lunch will follow. Registration is $75/player ($300 per 4-person team) and includes lunch. Sponsorships packages are also available.
To assist with social distancing, pre-payment of registration and day of event activities such as the raffle is strongly encouraged. If requested ahead of time, to-go lunches can be provided for those not staying for the awards luncheon.
Golfers will also be able to participate in a closest to the pin and longest drive competitions, Pro-Shot for Charity, and win amazing raffle prizes.
Members of the community can help to support this event and our important mission by entering a team, becoming a sponsor of the event, or donating a gift certificate(s) or other items to be used in our fundraising raffle.
Entries may be submitted to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Rd., Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 14, 2021. All funds raised will be used locally to enhance services to seniors and caregivers living in Highlands and Hardee County. For more information or for credit card payments, please contact Debbie Slade at (863) 382-2134. More information is also available at the NU-HOPE website at www.nuhopeeldercare.org.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
April- TBD, Aug. 22- AdventHealth Wauchula Wildcat Wellness 5K, July 4- 27th Annual Firecracker 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park), Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.