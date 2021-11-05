Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.