Lake Placid Senior Softball
Batter-up! Senior softball starts swinging. Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball is gearing up for their 2022 winter league. Each season the league builds new teams with those interested. Games are played at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring on Mondays and Wednesdays each week at starting at 10:00 a.m. from January through March. The league is open to men 60 years old and older.
Visit the league website at www.lpsoftball.com for more league details.
Players planning on playing in the 2022 league are currently practicing every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Park Sports Complex off Jackson Road in Lake Placid. New players are welcome. Come on out on Monday, bring your glove and bat (or you’re welcome to borrow them at the field) and meet the other players. All skill levels are welcome, even if you’ve never played organized softball, come out and give it a try. See you at the field!
Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Scramble
Mark your calendars for Sat., Nov. 6 for the 22nd Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Charity Golf Scramble at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, 3118 Golfview Road, Sebring. The Drs. V. and T. Thakkar Foundation is the Diamond Sponsor of the Golf Scramble. The day will begin with a 7 a.m. continental breakfast and registration, and an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. The open-air hallway on the way to the Pro-Shop will be used for sign in and the Continental Breakfast.
Each player receives 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, lunch at the Caddyshack, one door prize ticket, one Putting Contest ticket, and assorted gifts in the sign-in swag bag. Pre-Registration is open through Oct. 22; however, golfers can register up through the morning of the Scramble.
Mulligans will be available, as well as additional door prize tickets, and additional putting contest tickets. A silent auction table will be set with prizes. Tickets will be available for a beverage cart and its contents.
Several contests will be held on the day of the scramble: closest to the pin, and longest drive, Hole-in-One Contest sponsored by Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash, and after the scramble the Putting Contest, sponsored by the Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Realtors.
There will also be a special “Hole-in-Two” contest, on a Par 5 hole. A guest golf professional from Charity Golf International will be on hand. Trevor Consavage is a member of the World Long Drive Association. Scramble teams have the option to make a donation that allows them to play the long-drive pro’s 400-yard tee-shot. This puts them roughly 125 yards out on their next shot, according to the flyer from Charity Golf, Inc. If any individual holes out, they will win a golf trip of a lifetime for two, includes airfare to San Francisco, two nights at the Pebble Beach Lodge, and three rounds of golf. Proceeds raised from donations made at that hole will be split with Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels Office, 863-402-1818 for more information or to register to golf, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, silent auction items, or items for the swag-bags. All proceeds from this event will help defray the ongoing business expenses of the Meals On Wheels program.
Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers make lunchtime meal deliveries in the Sebring and Lake Placid area to those individuals who are elderly, recovering from illness or injury, those just home from a rehabilitation or respite care facility. There is no age requirement, although the average age is 83 for those receiving meals. The Sebring Meals On Wheels program, established in 1973, has been in continuous operation for 48 years, and is a 501©3 not-for-profit Florida corporation.
Let’s Kickball Y’all
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) COPS ADAPT Unit, in partnership with the Heartland Rural Health Network, present Let’s Kick Ball Y’all Community Kickball Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at the Highlands County Sports Complex at 216 Sheriffs Tower Rd, Sebring FL 33870. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will be a free BBQ Chicken Lunch.
Age Groups:
Ages 5-7 Games start at 10:30 a.m.
Ages 8-11 Games start at 11 a.m.
Ages 12-18+ Games start at 11 a.m.
To register please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/highlands-county-sheriffs-cops-unit-imad-community-kickball-event-registration-181336912587
For questions call Michelle Cathey at 863-449-0191
Drop off of registration form at: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office 400 S Eucalyptus St, Sebring, FL 33870. Between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm Mon. — Fri.
George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament
The 11th Annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at River Greens Golf Course. The event is a 4-person scramble format with an 8 a.m shotgun start.
The entry fee for the tournament is $75 per person or $55 per person for full members which includes golf, cart, lunch, prizes and a great time. Please make checks payable to: River Greens Scholarship Fund
The George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament benefits the River Greens Highlands County Youth Scholarship Fund.
Hole sponsorships available with professional sigh,. Nongolfer donations will certainly be appreciated as well.
For more information please visit rgreens.com or call the proshop at 863-453-5210.
VFW Golf Tournament
SEBRING — On Nov. 20, at the Golf Hammock Golf Course, VFW Post 4300 will hold a golf tournament with check-in time at 7:15 a.m. and shotgun starting at 8 a.m.
Cost is $65 per player, 4 person scramble. First 36 foursomes, pick your own foursome.
Raffle tickets, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. Refreshments during golf, with a meal to follow at VFW Post. First and second flight prizes for men and women.
Hole sponsorship is $50.00. Must register in advance.
Contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post at 863-385-8902 for further information.
2021 Turkey Trot 5K
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park (HHSP) are proud to announce the 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K will be run on Thanksgiving morning in the scenic HHSP. A holiday tradition this race draws the largest and most competitive field in the area each year. Awards will go to overall male and female, masters and grand master and top three in 16 age divisions.
Entry fee is $25 with an awesome dri-fit tee or $15 without a shirt. A paper entry form may be emailed to you by sending to cbrojek@comcast.net or you may enter on-line at: www.endurancesportstiming.com November 20 is the end of early registration and the fee jumps to $30 with no guarantee of a shirt.
The race will have an 8:00 a.m. start and participants are urged to arrive early as a large field will make parking, packet pickup, and warm up difficult because of the large number of participants. Registration race morning opens at 6:45 a.m. and closes PROMPTLY at 7:40 a.m. to allow time to load data to the timing software. Anyone arriving later will NOT be timing but may participate without the chance to win an award.
If you have questions about the race, you may call 863-385-4736 and leave a message and the race director will get right back to you. As always, the running of the 5K in the morning will earn you an extra piece of pie following the holiday dinner. Come join the fun of the Turkey Trot 5K.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
- Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicked off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.