AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons in swimming and diving on Tuesday night. Though the team scores were not available at the time of writing this, the results of each event were and listed below.
One school and county record was broken on Tuesday night by the thinnest of margins as Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz edged past Clara Simpson’s 2016 record pace in the 100 Breaststroke. Simpson established the record with a time of 1:13.47, Kogelschatz posted a time of 1:13.46 to establish a new school and county record by .01 seconds.
Winners of all the events (and some close seconds) are listed below:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Sebring 2:04.13; Megan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Baxley Hines.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: (1) Sebring 1:57.26; Will Barben, Dylan Bond, Wyatt Lundy and Spencer Gill. (2) Avon Park 1:57.33; Mark Barben, Marco Montanez, Kent Clark and Jack Barben.
Girls 200 Freestyle: (1) Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert 2:20.37. (2) Lake Placid’s Patti Sapp 2:20.52
Boys 200 Freestyle: Sebring’s Tanner Kelly 2:20.18.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Lake Placid’s Jamie Creel 2:34.44.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: (1) Sebring’s Will Barben 2:27.33. (2) Avon Park’s Marco Montanez 2:28.81.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc 27.89.
Boys 50 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Jack Barben 24.18.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc 193.00.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: Avon Park’a Dorian Taylor 159.80.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc 1:14.52.
Boys 100 Butterfly: (1) Lake Placid’s Eli Ming 1:05.99. (2) Sebring’s Wyatt Lundy 1:06.18.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz 55.80.
Boys 100 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Jack Barben 57.23.
Girls 500 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert 6:33.94.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Sebring’s Tanner Kelly 6:34.79.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:52.81; Chelsea Leblanc, Patti Sapp, Chloe Leblanc and Jamie Creel.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 1:42.28; Kent Clark, Dorian Taylor, Marco Montanez and Jack Barben.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Sebring’s Megan Glisson 1:12.47.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Sebring’s Will Barben 1:07.59.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz 1:13.46 to set a new school and county record.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Sebring’s Dylan Bond 1:11.75.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: (1) Sebring 4:30.17; Maya VanDam, Leila Henry, Emily Kelly and Mean Glisson. (2) Lake Placid 4:32.52; Patti Sapp, Allie Brouwer, Ashlynn Cole, Lily Stam.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: (1) Lake Placid 3:59.85; Zach Ward, Christian Bobo, Colton Krueger and Eli Ming. (2) Sebring 4:00.39; Spencer Gill, Tanner Kelly, Jordan Shaffer and Will Barben.