AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons in swimming and diving on Tuesday night. Though the team scores were not available at the time of writing this, the results of each event were and listed below.

One school and county record was broken on Tuesday night by the thinnest of margins as Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz edged past Clara Simpson’s 2016 record pace in the 100 Breaststroke. Simpson established the record with a time of 1:13.47, Kogelschatz posted a time of 1:13.46 to establish a new school and county record by .01 seconds.

