Racquet Arcade head tennis professional at Golf Hammock in Sebring was honored to have the opportunity to train one of the newest rising stars in tennis.

Sophia Cedeno, 15, of Lakeland was in Sebring on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, to prepare for the International Tennis Federation tournament for Juniors which is for 13-18 year old players. ITF is a series of professional tennis tournaments held around the world.

Recommended for you