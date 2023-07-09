Racquet Arcade head tennis professional at Golf Hammock in Sebring was honored to have the opportunity to train one of the newest rising stars in tennis.
Sophia Cedeno, 15, of Lakeland was in Sebring on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, to prepare for the International Tennis Federation tournament for Juniors which is for 13-18 year old players. ITF is a series of professional tennis tournaments held around the world.
According to Racquet Arcade Coach and Head Tennis Professional Tosin Awomewe, Cedeno is ranked 813th in world and 30th in Florida in Juniors. He claims that she is a rising tennis star. Awamowe has known her since she was 7 years old. She is the daughter of Jennifer Suarez and the late Blas Cedeno. Her father, who passed away in 2020 from cancer, was a former professional baseball player in the Minor League in Lakeland with the Tigers.
“Blas was an amazing person and he was a great influence for her and her brother,” Awomewe said. “He was a big influence on Sophia’s career. He would be proud of her.”
Awomewe was so proud to have Suarez choose him to train her daughter. “Working with a player at that caliber is different. I take what she has and make it better. You don’t see a player at this level in Highlands County. She could have gone to any big city, but she chose us.” He claimed that Golf Hammock is the only tennis program in the county that provides training for this type of level player.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Coach Lucky Dixon also agreed that Cedeno has potential.
“She has pro written all over her. Her work ethics are there,” Dixon said.
Awomewe said that Cedeno has the “it factor.”
“Players either have ‘it’ or they don’t,” Aweomewe said. “I cultivate and help kids to develop it. I 100 percent see it in Sophia. As a freshman, she was ranked 900 and by the time she reached her sophomore year she was ranked 800 worldwide among 10,000 girls.”
Being 6 feet tall and left-handed has also given her some advantages on the court. The left-handed serve naturally spins differently, which makes it lethal coming from the left side of the court. Creating this kind of spin pushes the ball far out wide, onto a righty’s backhand.
“For sure my left serve is different and I have stronger power,” Cedeno said. “I always wanted to be good at it. I am a lefty and tall.
“Sophia’s strengths are that she is a lefty,” Awomewe said. “Two years ago she was short but she is now 6 feet tall. Being tall can have its advantages and disadvantages. The height puts a large amount of pressure on your joints as you get older.”
She did admit that her one weakness is that she hesitates approaching the net for the kill shot. Awomewe worked with her last Thursday on being more aggressive at the net.
“I need to use my longer reach to my advantage and be aggressive,” Cedeno stated.
Cedeno said that she started playing tennis at the age of 4.
“I knew then that I loved the sport and it really clicked for me,” she said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else. Tennis is an independent sport. You can be you.”
She started to play in tournaments at age 8. When she turned 14, she started to compete in ITF tournaments.
There are different grades in ITF ranging from J30 to J500. Cedeno is currently playing in the J60 tourney level.
“I want to go higher and get a better ranking,” Cedeno said.
She received a full scholarship to IMG Academy in Bradenton which is a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination. She works five hours per day on tennis – one hour in school and then she takes private lessons after school.
Cedeno’s mental attitude about the game is what keeps her grounded. “It’s more mental than anything else,” she said about the game of tennis. “The pressure is enormous. You have to build your self esteem and block out the outside environment. Your opponent tries to get into your head but I realize the pressure is split 50/50. They are dealing with it too. I have to be fully aware all the time of my surroundings.”
As for her future plans, Cedeno said, “I want to be pro and play in the U.S. Open, the big one.”
She played in the ITF Tournament in Orlando on Monday, July 3, against the number 7 seeded player Anna Dvorackova from Czech Republic. Cedeno, who was not seeded, lost the match 6-2, 6-3. Awomewe was at her side serving as a substitute coach.
“She played great. Anna was just a solid player,” Awomewe said. “Right now, she (Sophia) is heading back to IMG where she will be starting her process to head to Germany in a few weeks.”
Awomewe said there were 32 players in the tournament and there were “no weak players.” He hopes to continue training with Cedeno in the near future.
“I am excited,” Awomewe said. “I never had a player play in the ITS level. I have never worked with a player to get them ready for a tournament such as this.”
Awomewe tries to develop a personal player/coach relationship. “If you can’t connect with the player emotionally, it will not be successful. How you connect with them is important,” he said.
“He is a good sport and keeps in touch and cares about all his players,” Cedeno said of Awomewe.
Awomewe said that he teaches his players that they have a job to do. “We can chuckle and laugh, but at the end of the day it’s business. We have a competitive job to do.”
Cedeno agreed that players have to work hard to reach their dreams. She advices all tennis players to always enjoy the sport and study hard in school. “You have to enjoy life and the sport. My school is important and I get the best grades possible.”