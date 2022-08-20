AVON PARK — Girls volleyball teams from the surrounding area had the opportunity to see some live game action this week.
Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park and Frostproof played in a four-team preseason tournament at Avon Park High School on Tuesday and Thursday. Each team played a pair of three-set matches instead of the usual five sets.
The Green Dragons finished 2-0 with a two-set sweep of Avon Park on Tuesday then won a thrilling three-set match against Sebring.
Lake Placid’s Coach Charlotte Bauder said it was great to compete against another team for a change. Her team worked a lot on its mental toughness over the offseason. But she believed those two preseason games did wonders for her team’s confidence.
“With bringing new girls on and different girls taking on different roles, I thought it was still going to be some (kind of) adjustment period,” she said. “But, really, we came out and we executed things that we’ve been working on.”
Lake Placid hits the road to face Immokalee on Aug. 23.
Sebring went 1-1 over the week as the Blue Streaks defeated Frostproof 2-1 on Tuesday followed by the three-set loss to Lake Placid on Thursday. The Blue Streaks will look to refocus and work on maintaining efficiency as they prepare for a season opener at Davenport on Aug. 25.
“We beat ourselves a lot,” Sebring’s Coach Chrissy Cecil said. “Too many errors.”
Avon Park started off its tournament on the losing side of Lake Placid’s win before coming up clutch against Frostproof Thursday in three sets.
Red Devils’ Coach Brianna Roque said she switched up her lineup between her team’s two matches. She added a number of young players into the starting lineup on Thursday and it seemed to gel.
“We got to kind of get them in the flow, this is a real game setting,” Roque said. “So I think, for that being in place, that they did really well. I’m pretty excited.”
The Red Devils start the season at home against Clewiston on Aug. 25.
Frostproof was 0-2 in its pair of matches as the Bulldogs dropped both in three sets, losing to Sebring and Avon Park.
According to Frostproof coach Julie Mulder, the Bulldogs run a pretty small squad. They utilize their set of team managers at times for practice but don’t have much opportunity for intrasquad scrimmages. Thus, this was a valuable experience for the team.
“We are starting an eighth-grade setter,” Mulder said. “So we really just basically (wanted) to see how she was going to handle the pressure.”
Frostproof will get going at home on Aug. 25 when the Bulldogs take on Discovery.
Mulder said this week cleared up a lot of questions for them as a team but also gave the Bulldogs plenty more to work on before the season starts. That most likely can be said for every team that showed up to Avon Park High School on Tuesday and Thursday.
Another exciting aspect of this tournament was the presence of South Florida State College’s women’s volleyball team. It gave the high school teams a chance to interact with players who moved onto the next level of competition.
The Panthers’ season also gets started next week. They’ll travel to Ft. Pierce for a matchup with Indian River State College on Aug. 23. Them being there made Bauder feel like everyone in the area was involved with the tournament.
“When I played, volleyball wasn’t as big as it is now,” Bauder said. “And to see it grow in the county and see so many kids that are playing outside of just their high schools is really fantastic.”