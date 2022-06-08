SEBRING — People all over Florida gathered at the crack of dawn at the city pier near Highlands Little Theatre to push themselves to the limit. The Heartland Triathlon took place in historic downtown Sebring over the weekend.
Due to a wash out from a tropical system, the triathlon only saw participants for the Sunday events.
Triathletes started with a swim in Lake Jackson, then hopped on their bicycles for a bike around the lake back to downtown and finally ran through downtown Sebring where the finish line was found next to First Southern Bank at the end of West Center Ave.
Like most triathlons, participants were split into several groups. A main demarcator was those in the Olympic and sprint divisions with Olympic being the longer of the two. Then there were divisions within those. Not to mention some participated in just two of the three events.
Josh Eaton, 37, of Winter Garden finished with the fastest time among Olympic triathletes with a time of 1:59:51. He was trailed by 27-year-old Samuel Jubb of Melbourne and 43-year-old Shawn Johnson from North Port. Noami Ventura was the first female to finish in the Olympic age group division. The 45-year-old Ormond Beach native posted a time of 2:34:18.
Not many Highlands County residents participated in any of the Olympic divisions. But Avon Park’s Karin Van Rooyen, 45, finished with a 3:15:29 and took first place in the Athena division.
Also the team “We Used To Tri” composed of Nicolas Perilla, Diego Perilla and Gina Shlaferman completed their Olympic mixed relay in 2:33:39.
Although, a healthy number of residents were seen in the sprint divisions. Sebring’s David Stephens was the fastest among them coming in at eighth overall in sprint age groups with a 1:10:36.
Sebring’s Rick Mortensen, 52, placed third in the sprint clydesdale division with 1:44:30. And among the duathletes, 63-year-old Tim Nicholls of Lake Placid grabbed first with a 1:05:18. Lake Placid’s Mary Nicholls was the top Highlands County female in that category at 1:21:06. She finished seventh overall just ahead of Vinson Palasigue and his 1:25:20.
Sebring 48-year-old Eric Keiber was the fourth-best in sprint aquabike at 49:05. There was also the sprint female relay team of “Tri4PIZZA” consisting of Leah Ortiz, Vanessa Ortiz and Maria Pabon who set a 1:56:53 between the three of them.
For complete race results please visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/TheHeartlandTriathlon.