AVON PARK — Probably one of the best days at the ballpark in a good while.
South Florida State College softball earned a pair of run-rule wins over St. Johns River State College with results of 16-5 and 9-0 in five innings each against the Vikings. The Panthers’ first series win in almost two months provided a great start to Sun-Lakes Conference play.
The last time they took a conference-opening series was in 2019 with a pair of wins over Polk State College to start the Suncoast slate.
“This is huge,” Head Coach Carlos Falla said about what this can do for their confidence. “Because we came out and pitched great, played defense and we hit all the way through the lineup. Everybody had something to contribute today. And if they continue to do that, going into conference we’ll be fine.”
But the biggest takeaway from the doubleheader sweep was the offensive explosion from South Florida. The Panthers’ 25 combined runs on Saturday were the most they put together in two games this season. They smashed 11 extra-base hits on the day for a slugging percentage of .765.
“Our girls knew what they wanted,” second baseman Kristin Steller said. “They knew the pitch they wanted and they took that pitch. They just had amazing approaches today.”
In Game 1 South Florida took a 2-0 lead in the third on a bunt from Lexie Witz and a sacrifice fly from Taylor McFann. But obviously the scoring didn’t stop there.
After Kristin Steller reached on a hit by pitch with one out in the fourth, the Panthers recorded four consecutive hits with a pair of doubles sandwiching a pair of singles. Madison Hodge doubled home Steller, Kaedyn Holcomb scored Hodge on a single and Brielle Rosa ripped a two run RBI double scoring Paige Pilon and Holcomb. The lead was 6-0.
The bats weren’t done. McFann joined Rosa on the bases with a two-out single. Then Samalys Guzman smashed a double to the right field corner bringing home both runners. However she ended up out at third trying to stretch her double.
Although, St. Johns wouldn’t go away. The Vikings started the fifth inning with back-to-back singles. The bases were then loaded on an error from Kaedyn Holcomb on a fly ball. After starter Emylee Mountin forced a pair of unproductive outs, St. Johns recorded three straight doubles and cut the lead to 8-5. Mountin avoided any additional runs by getting a flyout to Paige Pilon in left field.
Falla mentioned how Mountin would’ve been out of the inning with only two runs against her without that error. But she battled her way back out of the situation to keep the lead for her team.
And South Florida blew it open in the bottom of the inning with a two-out rally of its own. Paige Pilon hit a single to put her on first and Steller on third. Steller scored on a hit from Holcomb. The Panthers scored two more runs on a second double from Rosa. Three straight walks from Witz, McFann and Guzman made it 12-5 and loaded the bases for Ashton Lewis.
The Panther catcher launched the second pitch of her at-bat way over the left field wall for a grand slam that earned the run rule. Her second game-winning home run in her last three series.
Extra-base hits were on display yet again in the second contest The Panthers grabbed another five in the affair. Game 2’s star was South Florida right fielder Brielle Rosa.
She recorded a double and smashed two home runs in Game 2 including a big fly that gave her team their second run-rule win.
Falla mentioned how a simple change in the lineup could be the reason behind her coming out of her slump. With their leadoff hitter in Holcomb having issues hitting, he moved Rosa to the leadoff spot while their center fielder was moved near the bottom of the lineup to get her going.
Well, Rosa was in an uncomfortable spot at leadoff. Holcomb getting back to the leadoff spot and moving Rosa down to No. 2 allowed the freshman to keep it simple and not have to think when at the plate.
“I think that loosened her up to do what she did (Saturday),” he said. “She didn’t have to freak out trying to be a leadoff hitter.”
Her first homer came in the second inning. A rope to center field scored her and Holcomb gave Rosa her first career home run and her team a 4-0 lead. Her second was a two-out blast in the fifth over the left field wall for the Panthers’ second walk-off grand slam. She finished with 10 runs batted in on Saturday. That’s only five fewer than her season RBI total.
Steller said Rosa was able to give the rest of the team a lot of energy. It was great seeing her and Lewis leave the yard Saturday. Falla said things like that can help fire a team up.
“You don’t expect it at all,” she said. “They come in clutch when they need to and I’m just so proud that they did that.”
Steller and Falla both spoke about how important it was for the Panthers to come out with a new intensity for conference play. Everyone starts at 0-0, that 10-24 record before Saturday didn’t matter anymore. And for Steller, it’s been great to be able to contribute this time around.
In 2022, she missed all of the conference schedule with an injury after playing up until then. She missed significant time in the fall and the start to 2023 with another one. But she’s back for conference play.
“I’m glad to be out in the field with my girls and helping them,” she said.
The Panthers will need to harness this energy to keep the winning going. Falla mentioned how he intends to stay on his team so it doesn’t lose that intensity. They’ll also be stretched thinner due to some injuries sustained that will result in Falla needing to look at different combinations to compensate.
South Florida’s next series is on the road against defending Division II Region 8 champion Pasco-Hernando State College on Tuesday to kick off a stretch of four consecutive road series. South Florida won’t be back home until April 18. The Bobcats sit at 1-3 in conference play but boast an overall record of 19-9.