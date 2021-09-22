SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Annual Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational that was held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club on Monday. Nearly 200 golfers participating in the event. Schools from all across Florida took part in the two-flight event including the Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons. The event utilized both the Deer Run and Turtle Run Courses.
“It was a great turnout and everything went pretty smoothly,” said Sebring Coach Jason Rogers. “We had great weather and it was a good event. Thirty teams and a few individuals made up two flights. This tournament goes way back and used to be a junior tournament and has been going on for years and years. It is a historic thing and schools enjoy coming. Not much to say about our performance, other than I didn’t do a very good job of getting the guys ready to play. Trent Bray was really our only positive, shooting 77.”
In team scores, Windermere High School brought two teams, one in each flight and won both flights. In the first flight, Windermere finished with 294 strokes, Lakewood Ranch placed second and Bishop Verot claimed third. Sebring came in with 340.
In the second flight, Windermere placed first with 321 strokes, P.K. Yonge came in second and Bartow rounded out the top three. Lake Placid tied for seventh with 366 strokes.
There was a two-man playoff in both flights, for individual medalist honors. In the first flight, Wyatt Plattner from Cardinal Mooney and Carson Baez from Windermere, both shot 2-under-par 70. Plattner won on the first playoff hole. Brett Moore of Archbishop McCarthy placed third with 71.
Out of 77 individual golfers in the first flight, Sebring’s Trent Bray came in with a 77 and placed 23rd overall. Brayden Smith had 82 placing him in 43rd. Jack DuPriest had 83; Jay Walkup, 98 and Kase Waldron, 105.
“It is always a great event and this is our fourth year playing in it,” explained Lake Placid Coach Daniel Bova. “It was a letdown for us last year not being able to play in it because of COVID. We are were excited to play this year and we had a good showing. We came in seventh out of 15 teams in the second flight. I had a lot of experienced players there and they did well. It was definitely a good time, the course was in good shape and we were able to play a lot of teams that we normally don’t get the chance to play. It was a great experience.
In the second flight, Ian Lentz of P.K. Yonge High School and Lane Revell of Frostproof High School, both shot 1-under-par 71. Lentz won on the fourth playoff hole. Aaron DeWitt of All Saints Academy came in third with 72.
Eighty-four players participated in the second flight. Lake Placid’s Robby Hill finished in 19th place with 84 strokes. Coming in 24th was James Swaford who shot an 85, Daylon White had 98; Chase Grigsby, 99; John Phillips, 105 and Sebring’s Andrew Ervin had 118.
“I had four seniors and a freshman playing,” Bova said. “My top two seniors did well. They both only started playing golf four years ago and they were very new to the game. One of them didn’t even have clubs yet and they were hitting in the 120s to 130s as freshman. For them to finish out the Crutchfield-Hawkins with an 84 and 85 is a testament to the all the hard work they put in and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”