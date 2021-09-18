AVON PARK – The Avon Park Champions Club’s Chet Brojek Annual Charity Golf Tournament was held recently at Pinecrest Golf Club. 100 golfers hit the links for what turned out to be a beautiful day with a slight breeze and sunny skies. The format of the event was a four person scramble with three flights and a closest to the pin contest.
“Everything we raise goes to Avon Park (High School) ,” said Chet Brojek. “It has grown each year as far as our fundraising goes. We weren’t able to have our Annual Hall of Fame banquet due to COVID-19 which is where we usually raise the most money. We support individual programs throughout the academic and athletics such as the band, chorus and football teams.”
After three or four years of holding the tournament the Championship Club announced at the banquet that they were naming the tournament after Chet Brojek.
“It was a very nice to have the tournament named in my honor,” explained Brojek. “I’ve had this tournament and the (Avon Park High School) tracked named after me. In my opinion it is more meaningful to have it named for me while I’m still around. If people remember me as a person that worked hard for kids, that will be enough.”
In the championship flight, the foursome of Rodney Davis, John Wotipka, Ron Barts and Charles Dumas placed first with 58 strokes. There was a tie for second with 59, the squad of Danny Batterbee, Buck Leonard, Josh Brown and Mike Lamp placed second after matched cards. Also with 59, in third place, was the team of Mike Kirsch, Steve Swan, Dan McComb and Mike Lamp.
It was a nail biter in the first flight with just one stroke separating the top two teams. The quartet of Dave Greenslade, Dennis Tondee, Jim Brooks and Toni Brook came in first with 61 strokes. In close second was the group of Mike Batterbee, Daniel Murray, Eric Sevigny and Kenny Massey with 62. Rounding out the top three was the squad of Forest Cutler, David Curry, Dennis Mungall and Steve Ashworth with 66.
Chet Brojek’s team of Russ Sharp, Cliff Klein and Chuck Best placed first in the second flight with 63 strokes. Charles Devlin, Frank Davis, Paul Devlin and John Paul Heston came in second with 66. The quartet of Jerry Robinson, Courtney Robinson, Craig Snelgrove and Bruce Beumel placed third with 69 after matched cards.
The closest to the pin on hole No. 5 was Hoppy Rewis, No. 10 Dan Gawrych, No. 12 Bruce Beumel and Closest to line on No. 18 was John Brown.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors,” said Brojek. “A tournament is not done by one or two people. It takes a large group to put effort into it. We had a very successful tournament and we are looking forward to the Hall of Fame banquet in March of 2022 and having our 2022 tournament at River Greens (Golf Course).”