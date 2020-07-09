SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour made its second stop at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club but this time played the Deer Run course. The junior golfers raced the elements and finished before the rain hit on the sixth stop of the tour.
“The event went really well and the golf course was in good shape,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “The weather has been holding off for us and we were able to get in before the rain. I’m always happy when we don’t have kids stuck out on the course. It was another good turnout and I’m thrilled with the way the tour is going. We have a lot of girls playing, a lot of young players and the more the merrier.”
In the boys 16-18 age division, just two strokes separated the top three golfers. Lane Revell had 77 strokes placing him in first. In close second was Cade Scarborough with 78 and hot on his heels was Clay Jacobs with 79. Avery Hurst shot an 82, James Swaford came in with 95, Kellen Westberry made 110 and Robby Hill fired a 111. In the points standings Revell has a comfortable 34-point lead with a total of 266. Scarborough is currently in second with 232 and Hurst has 227 placing him in third.
“This week’s event was great,” said Lane Revell. “I could have played a little better but I’m happy finishing first. The course was a little tough and some putts didn’t break like we thought they would. This year I would like to try to get under par a few times. I would definitely recommend this event to others. It is a great junior tour for kids to play in.”
“It was a battle and not bad numbers,” said Kesling. “Deer Run is one of the toughest courses we play all year so those numbers are good. Lane (Revell) is a solid, consistent player that continues to lead his age division.”
Jay Walkup and Brayden Smith were neck-and-neck in the boys 14-15 group. Walkup came out on top with 87 and Smith placed second with 88. Trent Bray rounded out the top three with 93. Jayden Bolin had 100, Kale Henderson and Ian Frasier tied with 105. Bubba Howard fired a 135 and Jayson Kellum came in with 149. Bray is in first in the point standings with 257, Smith is in close second with 254 and Walkup rounds out the top three with 236.
“It is good to see Jay (Walkup) back in the winner’s circle,” Kesling said. “Looks like he is starting to play well. That age group will be fun to watch in these last four events.”
Taylor Derr placed first in the girls 14-18 for the third week in a row after shooting a 94. Coming in second was Melanie Suarez with 96. There was a tie for third place with Rebecca Kesling and Samantha Presley each firing a 103. Aly Smyth came in with 107 while Mariana Chams and Tori West tied at 128. Katie Howard carded a 140, Aidan Fontana had 145 and Hayli Simmons shot a 149. Suarez remains in first in the point standings with a 13-point lead with a total of 257. Derr is currently sitting in second with 244 and Presley has 230 placing her in third.
“It was another tight one between Taylor (Derr) and Melanie (Suarez),” Kesling stated. “Taylor has only been playing a year and loves the game. We have that first tier of girls and then the second tier with Rebecca (Kesling) and Aly (Smyth) and then the next tier are all newer players that are doing well and improving. It is great to see more girls playing.”
In the boys 11-13 division, Marquez Angeles claimed first place with a 38. Dillon Parnell placed second when he carded a 41 and Alex Kruschwitz rounded out the top three with 46. Benjamin Trevino had a 47, Matthew Suarez tied with Daylon White with 48 each, John Roberts had 49 and Brody Hall fired a 51. Tye Gross, Tanner Simmons, Hunter Halloran and Austin Henning each shot a 56 and Lincoln Kampman had 76. Trevino has a commanding 45-point lead with a total of 261 placing him in first overall. Kruschwitz is second with 216 and Roberts has 192 placing him in third.
“Marquez (Angeles) is a nice consistent player that will be tough to beat coming down the stretch,” said Kesling. “It’s nice to see Dillon (Parnell) sneak in there with a really good round. A lot of good young players in that age group. That is a big span 11 to 13 and a lot of growing during that time. Even Alex (Kruschwitz) is 10 years old and playing up. I’m proud of all those boys in that age group.”
Hannah Castillo remains undefeated during this year’s summer tour. Castillo was nearly defeated by Jenesi Trevino but they ended in a tie for first with 51 strokes each. Olivia Kesling claimed third place when she fired a 65. Salah Damron-Lovett and Lottie Howard tied at 79. With a 61-point lead Castillo sits in first place with a total of 275 points. Olivia Kesling is currently in second with 214 and J. Trevino is in third with 195.
“It’s nice to see Jenesi (Trevino) up there tying Hannah (Castillo) this week,” Kesling stated. “They are both 10 years old and playing up and they are the best two we have in that age group. We have two experienced ones, then we have Olivia (Kesling) who has some experience but hasn’t played in three years and then we have newer girls at the tail end. It’s nice to have more than one or two girls in that age group.”
The boys and girls 9-10 age group was won by Jordan Castillo, who carded a 39 giving him a five-stroke win. In second place was Liam McCann with 44 and placing third was Devin Wortinger with 48. Charley Presley came in with 52, Bennett VanHook fired a 59, Jadiel DeJesus had 72 and Elijah Griffin shot a 77. J. Castillo is currently in first with a 29-point lead with 263. D. Wortinger has 234 for second and rounding out the top three is McCann with 226.
“This is two in a row for Jordan (Castillo), he is hitting his stride,” Kesling said. “Liam (McCann) shot a nice round and Devin (Wortinger) has been struggling a little bit. I suspect we will see a dog fight between Jordan and Devin in these last four events. I hope to see Liam continuing to play well.”
Owen Smith finished with a four-stroke lead in the boys and girls 6-8 age division. Smith fired a 31 placing him in first. Coming in second was Zoe Hout with 35 and rounding out the top three was JD Scheipsmeier with 39. Nixon Bone carded a 40, Faith Grant had 45, Garrrett Parnell and Kayden Albritton tied with 47 each. Austin Sims and Luke Lovett also tied at 49. Harper Brooker fired a 54. O. Smith has a slight lead in the point standings with 263 but not far behind is Hout with 257. Scheipsmeier is in third place with 214.
“It is has been a yearlong battle between Owen (Smith) and Zoe (Hout),” said Kesling. “This next event is going to be a big event. It will be two days so it will be interesting to see how it plays out. Whoever comes out on top after this two-day event will have the upper hand going into the last few events. We will see what happens but we have a lot of talent in that age group.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will stop at River Greens for the OnSite Ag Service Championship for the seventh event of the summer tour. The OnSite Ag Service Championship is a two-day event starting today and will end tomorrow. Two-day events are worth 50% more points.