Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Osleivis Basabe, left, throws to first to put out Miami Marlins’ Josh Bell after having put out Luis Arraez at second for the double play during the first inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking single during Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Four Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter. After going 8-17 in July, the Rays closed out a 17-8 August and pulled within 1½ games of AL East-leading Baltimore.

