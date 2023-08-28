ST. PETERBURG (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered and drove in four runs as the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 7-4 in a contentious matchup on Sunday and kept New York winless in series since June.

Benches and bullpens emptied twice in the eighth inning after one of five hit batters but no punches were thrown, and the Yankees lost their eighth straight series rubber game,

