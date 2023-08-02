The Lake Placid Elks Lodge No. 2661 held their Annual Hoop Shoot at the Genesis Center. Competitors ranging in age from 8 to 13 participated for a chance to advance to the District Tournament which will give them an opportunity to move on to the state, regional and national tournaments.

The top two competitors advance to the next level. Christopher Szymanski, better known as Coach Ski, is the Hoop Shoot Director. The two coaches for the competition were Coach Jordan and Coach Tom.

