The Lake Placid Elks Lodge No. 2661 held their Annual Hoop Shoot at the Genesis Center. Competitors ranging in age from 8 to 13 participated for a chance to advance to the District Tournament which will give them an opportunity to move on to the state, regional and national tournaments.
The top two competitors advance to the next level. Christopher Szymanski, better known as Coach Ski, is the Hoop Shoot Director. The two coaches for the competition were Coach Jordan and Coach Tom.
In the 8-9 girls division Adeline Campbell placed first and Cora Anderson claimed second.
Kynslee Hayden came out on top in the girls 10-11 group with Fancy Latina coming in second.
Nadir Villanueva was the winner in the girls 12-13 division.
The 8-9 boys first place competitor was Jacob Buggert and Jack White claimed second place.
Ryan Cooper came out on top when the boys 10-11 squad hit the court. Coming in second place was Peyton Sabat.
David Aristizabal finished in first place in the boys 12-13 group and it was Athen Falls who claimed second.
It is not too late to compete in the Elks Hoop Shoot. Sebring Lodge No. 1529 is planning on putting on their own competition with no place or date set as of press time. For more information, contact the Sebring Lodge at 863-471-3557.