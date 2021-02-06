Main Photo

Richard Rucker bats for Lakeside Dermatology while George Hartman waits on deck.

 COURTESY PHOTO

On Monday, shortstop Richard Rucker donned his superman uniform for Lakeside Dermatology. Richard flew around the bases hitting for a cycle. He also managed 6 RBI’s to lead Lakeside 16-13 victory over LP Marine. George Hartman and Jim Radcliffe also smashed triples for Lakeside. Steve Weinzirl had a triple, double and single and Paul Marcellus had 2 doubles and a single for LP Marine.

On the other field Monday, Conley downed Central Security 17-15. Cliff Bluml hit 4 for 4. Ron Kilburn went 4 for 5 with 2 triples and Frank Menendez homered for Conley. David LeHue had 2 triples for Central.

Wednesday, Central Security edged LP Marine 18-17 with the winning run coming on a 2 out hit in the bottom of the last inning by Dick Cook. Dick also led all hitters going 4 for 4.

On the other field on Wednesday, league leading Millers downed Conley 18-4. Ken Elston, Elston Hedges and Richard Rivera all tripled for Miller. Jim Polatty, Chuck Totten and Tom Waters all hit a thousand in the game. Frank Menendez went 3 for 3 for Conley.

For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.