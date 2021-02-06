On Monday, shortstop Richard Rucker donned his superman uniform for Lakeside Dermatology. Richard flew around the bases hitting for a cycle. He also managed 6 RBI’s to lead Lakeside 16-13 victory over LP Marine. George Hartman and Jim Radcliffe also smashed triples for Lakeside. Steve Weinzirl had a triple, double and single and Paul Marcellus had 2 doubles and a single for LP Marine.
On the other field Monday, Conley downed Central Security 17-15. Cliff Bluml hit 4 for 4. Ron Kilburn went 4 for 5 with 2 triples and Frank Menendez homered for Conley. David LeHue had 2 triples for Central.
Wednesday, Central Security edged LP Marine 18-17 with the winning run coming on a 2 out hit in the bottom of the last inning by Dick Cook. Dick also led all hitters going 4 for 4.
On the other field on Wednesday, league leading Millers downed Conley 18-4. Ken Elston, Elston Hedges and Richard Rivera all tripled for Miller. Jim Polatty, Chuck Totten and Tom Waters all hit a thousand in the game. Frank Menendez went 3 for 3 for Conley.
For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.