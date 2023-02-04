Main Photo

S. Weinzirl was at the ready during Wednesday’s game.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — No games were played on Monday due to rain out.

Wednesday, Miller’s Central Air used a 10 run 6th inning to tie Lake Placid Marine and scored a run in the last inning for the victory, 18-17. Roland Puebla had 3 doubles and teammate Bill Martin was 4 for 4 to lead the hitting for Miller’s. Ron Kilburn was 4 for 4 with a double to lead LP Marine.

