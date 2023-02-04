SEBRING — No games were played on Monday due to rain out.
Wednesday, Miller’s Central Air used a 10 run 6th inning to tie Lake Placid Marine and scored a run in the last inning for the victory, 18-17. Roland Puebla had 3 doubles and teammate Bill Martin was 4 for 4 to lead the hitting for Miller’s. Ron Kilburn was 4 for 4 with a double to lead LP Marine.
Jim Nicolet and Cliff Bluml had a pitcher’s duel as Central Security downed Lakeside Dermatology 9- 6. Dean Clark and SLUGGER, Mark Roth, went 3 for 3 and teammate Bob Baker slammed a triple for Central. Elston Hedges slugged a lead off triple to start the game and went 4 for 4 for Lakeside. Frank Menendez was 3 for 4 with a triple for Lakeside.
Hitting was the name of the game in LP Title Co.’s victory over Conley Insurance 23-22. Some of the big hitters for LP Title were Paul Marcellus who went 4 for 4 with a 3 run home run. John Canfield, Will Ramsey and Bill Todd all went 4 for 4 in the game. Some of the big hitters for Conley Insurance were Victor Rodriguez who went 5 for 5, Chuck Loeser who went 5 for 5, Sam Crouse went 4 for 4 and Frank King who went 3 for 3.