SEBRING — The 5th Annual Luck of the Draw Tournament was recently held at the Country Club of Sebring’s Thakkar Tennis Center. The USTA tournament showcased the skills of local players and few from the surrounding area. The event is hosted each year by Dr. T.C. and Kitty Lackey with Coach Tosin “T” Awomewe running the event.
“This is the fifth year that Dr. Lackey has been doing this tournament,” explained Coach T. “The main purpose of the tournament is bringing tennis events to our community for ages 5 and up, to start early competition for the kids. This tournament is the same level that Racquet Arcade competes at every weekend. Our hope is to increase the early awareness of tennis competition for kids of younger age.”
“We’ve been hosting an annual tournament either through USTA or just locally for the last five or six years now,” explained Dr. Lackey. “Last year we weren’t able to have it due to COVID. This is a great one day event with good competition. We are continuing with the Luck of the Draw theme. We have been trying to do it consistently every month. There are different levels of tournament that we are running. The lowest level is 7, which is what we are running, that allows everyone to get involved. Then there is the 10 and under that is for ages 6-10 and that builds the skills sets for them so they will be ready for competition at a later event.”
In girls age 10 singles, Jocelyn Monday defeated Brianna Vok with scores of 4-3 and 4-0. The boys 10 singles went to Daniel Levine who outpaced Kimmani Lewis, 4-0.
The boys 12 singles was won by Rishik Yellu who edged Ryan Kendrix, 4-0.
Parker Torrella blanked Vivek Krishnadas in the boys 14 singles with a score of 4-0.
In the boys 18 singles division, Owen Schraeder and Ryan Albritton battled it out. Schraeder narrowly defeated Albritton, 4-3 and 4-3.
Ava Church was victorious in the girls 12 singles when she outlasted Sophia Whitaker, 4-0.
Dr. Lackey and Coach T have big plans for the local tennis program.
“Tosin and I have been talking a long time about building a kids program here in Highlands County,” Lackey explained. “The goal is to run a USTA tournament once a month so our kids can compete locally and not have to travel. It will give players from Central Florida somewhere to play a different tournament. We go all the way up to 18 and we’re trying to develop our program.”
Each year the tournament has grown.
“We have done well the last couple of years but we want to continue that tradition,” Lackey said. “Our goal is to do a level six in the fall which will get your next level of tournament in place. The competition will go up quite a bit at that point. We are doing pretty well. Tosin is pretty high energy and has a good following. Horace Watkis is doing well out at the Country Club of Sebring. We are starting to do well. We’ve had kids from as far as Miami participate. We had between 30-60 kids in the last two tournaments. The next goal for us is getting a few business in town to help out with sponsorships so we can get t-shirts, offset trophy cost and a few other things.”
The next tournaments will be June 26 and then July 10.