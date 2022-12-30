SEBRING — The leaderboard saw huge changes at and around the top on Thursday at the 2022 Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational.
Rianne Mikhaela Malixi fired a 69 for the second consecutive day to finish at even for the tournament along with sole possession of first place. She holds a two-shot lead over Sofia Cherif Essakali and Megan Meng, tied for second at two over.
Malixi had a blemish-free round on Thursday. She started with three consecutive pars before carding a birdie on the fourth hole. She’d grab another birdie three holes later on the seventh before making par on eight and nine for a 34 through the front nine.
Her final birdie of the day came on the par-4 14th hole. Malixi has shot over par just once in her last 36 holes including 30 straight of par or better.
Essakali shot her first round under par Thursday with a 71. An eagle on hole No. 1 helped her scorecard tremendously before she ended her day with two birdies in her final four holes to counteract a few bogeys. Meng was one stroke worse than her Wednesday 72. After starting the back nine with a five on the par-4 10th, she shot no worse than par over the final eight holes with a birdie on 14.
While Malixi seemed to rise along with the temperature over the last few days, 36-hole leader Vanessa Zhang cooled off like she was hit with a Gatorade bath. She still sits a handful of strokes off the lead but a 78 on Thursday saw her slide back to a tie for sixth Michelle Xing at four over par.
Over in the Forever 49 group, Martha Leach reclaimed the top spot with Terrill Samuel still hot on her heels. She carded a 79 as opposed to Samuel’s 80 to move to 14 over for the tournament. Samuel sits one shot back at 15 over through three rounds.
It seems the crown for both divisions is there for the taking for just about anyone in striking distance. Should make for plenty of intrigue for the final round that will take place today.