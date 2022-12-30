SEBRING — The leaderboard saw huge changes at and around the top on Thursday at the 2022 Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational.

Rianne Mikhaela Malixi fired a 69 for the second consecutive day to finish at even for the tournament along with sole possession of first place. She holds a two-shot lead over Sofia Cherif Essakali and Megan Meng, tied for second at two over.

