AVON PARK — The struggles continue for the Panthers on the softball diamond.

South Florida State College’s softball team (6-10) dropped a fifth consecutive doubleheader with 10-8 and 13-0 losses to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (7-7) on Friday. South Florida swept the Manatees 2-0 and 7-6 at their place earlier in the season.

Recommended for you