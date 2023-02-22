AVON PARK — The struggles continue for the Panthers on the softball diamond.
South Florida State College’s softball team (6-10) dropped a fifth consecutive doubleheader with 10-8 and 13-0 losses to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (7-7) on Friday. South Florida swept the Manatees 2-0 and 7-6 at their place earlier in the season.
A late-inning rally in Game 1 gave South Florida the loss in a back-and-forth affair while State College jumped on Panthers early in Game 2 and never looked back.
The Panthers pulled ahead 4-2 through the first two innings thanks to a three-run first. But three runs between the third and fourth put the Manatees on top. South Florida tied Game 1 on an RBI groundout from Ashton Lewis to score Kaedyn Holcomb from third. A single from Samalys Guzman in the fifth plated Sunni Bearden for a 6-5 advantage.
A two-out rally with a runner on first in the sixth extended that lead. Taylor McFann and Bearden recorded back-to-back hits to load the bases for Kaylee Underwood. The freshman walked to score Lewis from third then a single from pinch hitter Madison Hodge plated McFann.
However, Guzman hit a grounder to shortstop that resulted in a force out at third to end the half inning. South Florida was three outs from breaking the losing streak.
Then the Manatees recorded five straight hits against starter Emylee Mountin including three that resulted in runs to tie the game at 8-8.
The first out came on a sacrifice bunt. But a third RBI single brought home the two runners that bunt moved up for a 10-8 advantage.
Brielle Rosa tried to create a spark with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh but solid contact from Lewis ended up as a line out to end the game.
In Game 2 the Manatees scored in every single inning with multi-run innings in the second, third and fifth for the run-rule win. A three-run home run off Sidney Toukonen had State College of Florida leading 5-0 in the second. A home run plus a pair of passed balls, an error and a single made it 8-0 in the third.
The Panthers had a chance to gain momentum when the first two batters of the third inning reached on errors. But South Florida then went ground out, line out and fly out to end the frame.
Two more difficult innings later and the Panthers fell 13-0.
South Florida will be back home on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Indian River State College (11-4) starting at 4 p.m. at Panther Field.