AVON PARK – Close through three quarters, the Lemon Bay Manta Rays (5-1) pulled away from the Avon Park Red Devils (2-4) in the fourth quarter at Joe Franza Stadium on Friday night in Avon Park to defeat the Red Devils 42-12.
“A tale of two halves,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “Again, they are a very good football team, they executed their plays, we took it away the first half, but they kept at it.”
Lemon Bay took advantage of an early mistake by the Red Devils, recovering a fumble on Avon Park’s 19 yard line. Avon Park forced and fourth and ten at the 19 and look to get the ball back on downs until the Manta Rays converted with a 19 yard pass from Austin Andrle to Henry Schouten to take a 7-0 lead over the Red Devils.
Avon Park answered on their next possession, starting own their own 35, they methodically drove down the field to score on a one yard touchdown run by Kevin Young that capped off a 15 play drive that covered 65 yards. Avon Park missed the extra point and still trailed the Manta Rays 7-6.
Lemon Bay increased their lead early in the second quarter on a 50 yard run by Jason Hogan to take a 13-6 lead.
The Avon Park defense stiffened for the rest of the first half, forcing three punts and overcoming a potentially devastating turnover on a muffed punt that gave Lemon Bay the ball on Avon Park’s 11 yard line. A 21 yard sack by Avon Park’s Devon Weatherspoon after a bad snap was the key play to stop Lemon Bay.
Avon Park threatened with less than a minute in the first half, starting at their 40 and reaching Lemon Bay’s 16 before time expired to leave score 13-6 in favor of the Manta Rays.
“We left some plays on the field where it could have been tied at the half or even us up,” noted Albritton. “It is frustrating because you see the glimpses on how great this team can be, but we are not at the consistent level yet. We have to execute consistently every play, cannot afford to have mistakes against these good football teams, they will capitalize on them.”
Lemon Bay changed tactics to start the second half, leaving the pass play behind, they drove the ball 64 yards on 15 straight running plays to score on a one yard run by Hogan to take a 21-6 lead over Avon Park.
Lemon Bay’s second drive of the second half started late in the third quarter on their own 26. After ten straight running plays that carried the game into the fourth quarter, Hogan scored his third touchdown of the game on a three yard run to make the score 28-6.
“They have an overload package that is hard to defend,” added Albritton. “We did a good job in the first half, they kept going to it and finally found the seams, a missed tackle and they break one.”
Lemon Bay put the game out of reach with seven minutes left in the game with a 41 yard pass to make the score 35-6.
Avon Park answered as Young connected on three straight passes to Ja’marion Davis, the last a 27 yard jump ball that Davis finished by carrying two defenders to the end zone to make the score 35-12.
A late touchdown by Lemon Bay on an interception return made the final score 42-12.
Young completed 11 of 27 passes for 143 yards with six of those going to Davis for 92 yards to lead the Red Devils.
“Overall I am proud of the kids,” said Albritton. “They fought to the end, done gave up tonight and they still had intensity on the sideline. They were in every play no matter how bad it got and that goes a long way, but we got to execute.”
Avon Park is on the road this Friday to play the Jordan Prep Seahawks in Auburndale.