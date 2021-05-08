SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks came up short against the Lemon Bay Manta Rays and their season met an unfortunate conclusion in an absolute classic of a ballgame.
The Blue Streaks fell in 10 innings to the Manta Rays 5-4 in the Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinal Thursday night at Firemen’s Memorial Field. Sebring finishes the year 18-9 and as the District 11 Champion.
Sebring’s coach Jasone DeWitt knew Thursday night is not how a team wants its season to end. However, he couldn’t say enough good things about the team he had this year.
“One team from each classification finishes the season as a winner,” he said. “These guys are winners. They got down early and could have just folded quickly and they fought back, gave themselves some chances and it just didn’t go our way today.”
The Streaks did face an early deficit in the matchup.
After two perfect innings by starter Zach Doorlag, the right-hander, allowed a leadoff bloop single to Manta Rays’ catcher Javi Albarran. A sacrifice bunt moved his courtesy runner, Troy Reams, over and two consecutive singles brought him home for a 1-0 Lemon Bay lead.
Another sacrifice bunt moved the runners over and an intentional walk loaded the bases for designated hitter Colin Gamber. Doorlag got ahead in the count 1-2 but Gamber came up big with a bases-clearing double. Lemon Bay led 4-0 after two-and-a-half innings.
Rhett Vaughn led off the bottom of the third with a strikeout then Beny Bikar Jr. worked a four-pitch walk with top of the order coming up and Doorlag got his team back in the game.
Doorlag nuked an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall for two-run home run. Joey Warner then reached on a single but Trey Bender hit into a double play to end the inning with Sebring cutting the lead in half 4-2.
Doorlag found himself in some trouble again in the fourth but freshman catcher Clayton Evans made some clutch throws to get the Streaks out of it. After Doorlag struck out the first batter, he hit the next one. That runner then tried to steal second and was caught thanks to a rifle shot by Evans. After another hit-by-pitch (HBP) followed by a single, Lemon Bay tried to run again.
Evans again showed off the Howitzer.
On a wild pitch, both runners made attempts to advance only for the runner on first to get caught out at second by a laser from Evans to Warner at shortstop.
DeWitt said Evans hadn’t caught in 10 days nor the last three or four games before Thursday. They just had a feeling it was a day to turn him loose. Call it a gut decision.
“We talked all year about being ready when your number is called,” DeWitt said of Evans. “He did good, he threw guys out. He eliminated their run game on him.”
Evans’ DH, Case McClelland, led off the bottom with a walk. Reid Whitehouse then singled for two runners on with no outs. McClelland ended up out in a rundown after Trey Rowe struck out but Cameron Kimbrell still had Whitehouse on second with a chance to get a run.
However, Kimbrell ended the inning on a strikeout. Lemon Bay still led 4-2 after four.
The Blue Streaks inched a little closer in the fifth. Vaughn hit a leadoff single. Bikar hit a ground ball back to the pitcher. When the pitcher turned to start the double play at second, he threw the ball into center field. Vaughn ended up at third while Bikar took second with no outs.
Doorlag scored Vaughn on a sacrifice fly but some hesitancy on the basepath resulted in Bikar getting doubled up at third base after he tagged up. Warner then struck out with the bases empty to end the inning.
The drama really cranked up in the bottom of the seventh.
Rowe worked a leadoff walk and his pinch runner Peyton Spencer took second during Kimbrell’s at bat. Kimbrell hit a grounder toward third and the third baseman proceeded to airmail the throw.
Spencer scored from second on the error. It was a tie ballgame again at 4-4.
Kimbrell made it to third on the same error. The shrieks and hollers of the Sebring faithful could probably be heard throughout the neighborhood built around Firemen’s Field.
The tension grew as Vaughn came to the plate with the winning run on third. It was a situation he delivered in twice over the last two games. There’s no way he would miss out on a third one but unfortunately he did. Vaughn struck out.
Bikar took a shot at it only to popup in the infield. Doorlag was intentionally walked, leaving the opportunity up to the team leader in Warner.
He hacked at the first pitch and the Lemon Bay infield turned a 6-3 putout thanks to two diving plays from their shortstop and third baseman. The game was still tied but the Manta Rays reacted as if it were the game-winner.
Kimbrell then took over for Doorlag on the mound. Doorlag finished the day with seven innings, four earned runs allowed on five hits with six strikeouts.
The reliever had a stressful eighth but worked out of a bases loaded jam to keep it tied.
Sebring had another opportunity to win in the bottom of the frame.
First Trey Bender worked a leadoff walk after going down 0-2 to reliever Barret Curry. Bender’s courtesy runner, Giovanni Perez, stole second during McClelland’s at bat. Once again, a fielding miscue by Lemon Bay put Sebring a hit or productive out away from winning.
McClelland reached on a passed ball from a dropped third strike that also advanced Perez. While the defense just held the ball, McClelland wisely took the open second base.
The five-hole in Whitehouse came to the plate with one hit to his name in the contest. All he needed to do was make solid contact and the game’s potentially over.
Then disaster struck.
Whitehouse squared to bunt for a potential game-winning suicide squeeze. He got the bat on the ball however got too under it.
The ball harmlessly arched in the air and dropped into the pitcher’s glove. Perez had no shot at getting back to the bag after selling out so hard on the squeeze. Curry took his time and threw over to third for the double play.
All hope wasn’t lost though McClelland was still on second with Trey Rowe coming to bat. Only for McClelland to get caught at third trying to swipe the bag. The Blue Streak threat was nullified once again.
DeWitt knew he had a guy who could burn at third base when called the squeeze. He thought if Whitehouse gets the bunt down, they get a run and win the game. He was confident in Whitehouse’s ability to control the bat well.
“If he’s in that situation again, 99 out of 100 times he makes it,” said DeWitt. “It’s just one of those things that just wasn’t meant to be. I’d probably call it again, if it was the next inning.”
That squeeze play wasn’t their only opportunity to win. They left baserunners in scoring position or ended potential rallies in several instances.
Sebring wouldn’t get another runner the next two innings. Meanwhile, Lemon Bay broke through.
After taking care of the first two batters, Kimbrell’s first pitch to Abel Albarran went about 290 feet far and a foot foul. He worked it to 2-2 and Kimbrell threw him what looked like the same pitch as the first and he clobbered it. A rope over the left field wall for the go-ahead run.
Sebring didn’t have any magic left. Bikar led off the inning with a groundout to short, Doorlag flew out in two pitches and Warner struck out on four to end the game and the season.
Emotions poured out as the team and the players shared moments. Sebring met in the outfield one final time before packing up and leaving Firemen’s Field for the last time this season.
What did DeWitt tell his team in that final meeting?
“I love each of them,” he said.