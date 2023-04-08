LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons struggled on the diamond Thursday night when they hosted the Lemon Bay Manta Rays (9-4). The Green Dragons were unable to tame the Manta Rays and fell 7-1. Lake Placid’s record fell to 6-9 on the season.

“We are just flat and not competing,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “We had five errors in two innings. We had good bat approaches in the first three innings and made her (Lemon Bays’ Zoey Mills) pitch a lot. After that we couldn’t put anything together.”

