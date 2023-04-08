LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons struggled on the diamond Thursday night when they hosted the Lemon Bay Manta Rays (9-4). The Green Dragons were unable to tame the Manta Rays and fell 7-1. Lake Placid’s record fell to 6-9 on the season.
“We are just flat and not competing,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “We had five errors in two innings. We had good bat approaches in the first three innings and made her (Lemon Bays’ Zoey Mills) pitch a lot. After that we couldn’t put anything together.”
The Manta Rays jumped out into an early lead in the first inning scoring two runs. The Green Dragons threatened in the bottom of the first with bases loaded and two outs. Unfortunately, Lake Placid was unable to capitalize and went down swinging.
Lemon Bay expanded their lead in the top of the third with Abigail Matheny hitting a deep fly into right field for a triple. MacKenzie Vaughan followed suit with a double to the center field fence for a double driving home Matheny. The Manta Rays pitcher, Zoey Mills, hit a grounder down the third baseline that bounced off of the glove of Lake Placid’s Allie Oliveros which drove in Vaughan for an RBI. Lemon Bay’s Baylee Goff singled to shortstop putting runners on the corners. Nyah Carson hit a fly to right driving home Kayla Nardiello, who was running for the Manta Ray pitcher. Goff took home on a passed ball rocketing the Manta Rays’ lead to 6-0.
Lemon Bay tacked on another run in the fourth. Mattie Couture singled to get on first and was driven home by Mills, who sent a line into left field for a double. With the RBI, the Manta Rays lead was an overwhelming 7-0 lead.
The Green Dragons got the bats going in the bottom of the fifth. Kayla Oliveros launched the ball deep to the center field fence for a double. Ashlynn Cole bunted and reached on an error allowing Kayla Oliveros to score cutting the deficit to 7-1.
Lake Placid’s Jillian Garduno came in as relief for Kaedince Rueles. Jillian Garduno pitched four and a half innings with five strikeouts.
“Kaedince started for us and they were hitting her and she wasn’t pitching as strong as she usually does so we went to Jillian,” explained Diez. “Jillian came in and handled it well. Before the next game we need to work on the mental part of the game. They are putting too much pressure on each other and themselves. They come in, have a bad at bat and then get down on themselves. Hopefully we can get the mental side under control. We have to have a short-term memory.”
Lake Placid was unable to narrow the gap any further and fell to Lemon Bay 7-1. The Green Dragons hope to turn things around for their next game which will be on the road when they take on the Berkeley Prep on Thursday at 6 p.m. Lake Placid will not have time to rest because they host the Riverview Sarasota Rams on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. start.