SEBRING — The Blue Streaks suffered a 23-7 loss to the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders Friday night. The Marauders got revenge for the 21-15 loss at the hands of the Streaks in Clearwater in 2020. This marks Sebring’s third straight loss, its first three-game skid since 2017.
Sebring started out well in the game’s opening minutes. A muffed kickoff put the Marauders offense at the 10. After allowing a first down, Sebring’s defense allowed minimal gains on back-to-back carries to force a 3rd and long. A false start was followed by a holding penalty making it 3rd and 23. After another short gain the marauders punted and the Blue Streaks got a hold of the punt, setting up the offense with great field position.
Sebring got to work in the short field with two runs and a pop pass setting up 1st and goal. Another tough run on the ground got them inside the five yard line. But the Streaks were stuffed for a one-yard loss on second down. Then on third down, quarterback Cameron Kimbrell took the snap and rolled out to the right side on a play action and tossed it to Ke’Vaerris White for the touchdown. A converted extra point made it 7-0 Sebring.
Clearwater Central Catholic was unfazed when they started backup on offense. A blown coverage on the second play of the drive set the Marauders up near the 25 yard line. The Marauders faced a 4th and 1 inside the 10 and Sebring could not get off the field as a four yard gain put them near the one yard line. Clearwater Central Catholic’s QB then took a keeper and scored an extra point that tied it at 7-7.
The Blue Streaks couldn’t respond as they went three-and-out on the ensuing possession. The Marauders gained 15 yards on the first play from scrimmage of their next drive but a holding call moved them back. The Sebring defense stiffened from there, getting pressure on the Central Catholic quarterback and forcing the Marauders to try for a field goal. Central Catholic nailed the 41-yarder and took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
Sebring’s next possession started out promising as it picked up two first downs in four plays but the drive stalled out near midfield as a false start had the Streaks facing a 3rd and 12. A sack the next play forced Sebring to punt it away.
Clearwater needed just two plays to take control of the game. After picking up a first down, the Marauders scored on a 44-yard touchdown strike as the following extra point gave them a 17-7 lead.
Lavaar Scott’s squad looked to make it a one-possession game again before the first half concluded. A holding penalty nullified a big run on first down but the Streaks drove down past midfield and faced 4th and 2 as the second ticked down. Another holding play put Sebring behind the chains and forced to punt and Clearwater ran out the half.
Sebring’s offense couldn’t do much in the second half either. A three-and-out turned into a Marauder score but a blocked extra point made it 23-7.
The Blue Streaks’ best chance to score the rest of the half came on the next drive. Aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct and a face mask, Sebring drove down to the Marauder one. Facing third and goal, a botched hand off resulted in a fumble recovered by the Clearwater Central Catholic defense. The next drive wasn’t any better as an interception by Kimbrell gave the ball right back to Clearwater.
The two teams essentially exchanged possessions the rest of the game as Sebring tried to fight its way back into the contest and the Marauders burned the clock as much as possible.
Sebring made it 132 yards on offense but 99 of it came on the ground.
“Nobody’s stopped us in the run game,” Scott said. “We stop ourselves with a penalty or a turnover. If we can get out of our own way we’ll be alright.”
The Blue Streak defense held a team that scored 35+ points in the last three games to just 23 on Friday. Scott was impressed with his defense doing that. Especially with how often the Marauders ran the ball with the Sebring missing a starting defensive tackle.
“When you look at the field position they had too, it was a lot of times the defense had to bow their back and they did,” Scott said.
The Streaks now sit at 2-3 after the frustrating loss. A loss that spurred a meeting between Scott and his leadership team in the locker room post game. He hopes they take what he said to heart.
“We went 2-3 and now it’s one game at a time and it’s a new season,” Scott said.