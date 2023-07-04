Rays Mariners Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam reacts to hitting Seattle Mariners’ Jose Caballero with a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle.

 LINDSEY WASSON/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE (AP) — José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit Sunday in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners (40-42), who took two of three games from the top team in the American League. All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo recovered from a rough start to last six innings.

Recommended for you