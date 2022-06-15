LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Ozone All-Star team rallied back in the early game on Sunday morning in dramatic fashion to topple Avon Park to win the Dixie Class B District 8 Tournament and to continue on to play in the Dixie District 8 Tournament against Sebring in the Championship Game.
Down three runs in the bottom of the sixth, Lake Placid scored five runs to include a walk off two run homerun by Eli Maulden to win 10-8.
Avon Park took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and Lake Placid answered with two in the bottom of the first for the first lead change of the game.
Avon Park tied the game in the top of the third on a solo homerun by Cameron Fuse and took the lead later after Noah Peavy reached on an infield single and a couple of errors allowed him to score to put Avon Park back on top 3-2.
Lake Placid answered the call again in the bottom of the third as Logan Sartori led off with a single into center and later scored on a throwing error on a groundball by Eli Maulden. Maulden later scored to give Lake Placid a 4-3 lead. Three lead changes in three innings.
Avon Park made it four lead changes in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs, the second and go ahead run came on Fuse’s second solo homerun of the game with two outs to put Avon Park back on top 5-4 after four innings.
Avon Park added a run in the fifth after Krew Cobb led off with a single and scored on a groundball to short by Talon Collar to make the score 6-4.
Lake Placid kept the game close, adding a run in the bottom of the fifth on a two out rally as Maulden doubled into left-center field and scored on a single by Colton Shives to draw Avon Park back to within one at 6-5 going into the final inning.
Avon Park seemed to put the game away, adding a couple of insurance runs to take an 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
With one out, Drake Sapp and Myles Prescott singled and Easton Duncan reached on a throwing error that allowed Sapp to score, making the score 8-6.
With two outs, Griffin von Morveldt tripled into right field driving in Prescott and Duncan to tie the game at eight.
Then Maulden ended the game with a two run shot over the left field fence to give Lake Placid a 10-8, Dixie Class B District 8 championship and a chance to play Sebring for the over Dixie Ozone District Championship.