Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up during a joint NFL football practice with the New York Jets.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield was selected as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the competition for Tom Brady’s old job on Tuesday.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft prevailed over third-year pro Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who spent the past two seasons as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert.

