Main Photo

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, tries to avoid a tackle from FC Cincinnati defender Bret Halsey.

 JOSHUA A. BICKEL/AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI — Lionel Messi had two assists and converted in a shootout to lead Inter Miami over MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night and into a U.S. Open Cup final against Houston.

Miami remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup.

