Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio).

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Tyler Van Dyke’s first pass of the year resulted in the first of four Miami Hurricanes touchdowns Friday night, and they defeated the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 38-3 in the season opener for both teams.

Coming off a shoulder injury that hindered him last season, Van Dyke connected on his first five passes. The Hurricanes’ fourth-year quarterback finished 17 of 22 with 201 yards and an interception. He said he bruised his thumb about a week ago, but it didn’t affect him much.

