SEBRING – The inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Open recently wrapped up at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with Landon Michelson winning the largest purse in Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) history. Eighty-three golfers hit the links for the Citrus Golf Trail Open with the top 40% making the cut the first day and 37 players made the cut on day two of the event.
“The Citrus Golf Trail sponsored this event and have been awesome,” said Scott Turner, MLGT. “We were here a month ago and it was sponsored by Visit Sebring. Sebring has been involved and have been awesome to our player. The course is great and it has been an awesome event. Sebring has been great to us and we look forward to continuing this for many years to come. The main reason we keep coming back is because Sebring has been so supportive to us, they have sponsored these events, added to the purse which is incredible and it is not easy to find towns that are this supportive so we jumped all over it. It has been an awesome first year with them, we are excited to do it again next year and we want it to keep growing.”
Michelson who shot scores of 68-68-67 in the three day tournament went home with a gorgeous trophy, coveted orange jacket and a $15,000 check.
“It feels amazing to win the first Citrus Golf Trail Open,” said Landon Michelson. “It has been a hard couple of months for me, I didn’t make it through Q-school which is how you move up in the professional golf level, I took a lot of time off, caddied for a few friends and haven’t played a whole lot of golf. I had a mindset change and it paid off today. I love this course! I’ve been playing here since 2014 when I got my Latin America status, I’ve won a tournament here before. It is just a great course, the superintendent and pro keep the golf course in phenomenal shape and it is just a really fun place to play golf. The course was awesome, it got better each day and a little firmer and faster each day. I want to thank all the sponsors for adding the money and making this phenomenal event. It would not be possible without them and I hope that we can continue the partnership and keep having the event out here.”
There was four-way tie for second place with each player shooting a 205. Josh Hart (66-73-66), Pete Kellermann (70-66-69), Jack Mcguire (70-68-67) and John VanDerLaan (71-70-64) all went home with $5,000.
Domenico Geminiani (72-67-67) came in sixth with a 206 and won $2,500. There was a three-way tie for seventh with 207 between Greyson Porter (67-71-69), Ben Griffin (68-70-69) and Clancy Waugh (69-70-68) with each pocketing $2,100.
Chris Ingham (70-68-70) and Michael Davan (70-70-68) tied for tenth with 208 and left with a purse of $1,625.
“Sun ‘N Lake is great, they have hosted events for Latin America and Canada, it is a great test for the players who love it, the super is awesome and keeps it in the best shape he can for us,” added Turner. “I haven’t heard a lot of feedback which is a good thing. Golfers like to point things out when they are bad so not hearing anything is great. They are enjoying it and it has been a great event.”