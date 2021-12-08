The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of December gives the Florida freshwater angler a developing weak first-quarter moon phase and an excellent fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will find the best success during the midday and sunset periods as fish feed during the warmest water solar periods of the day due to a weak lunar influence.
The first quarter moon occurs Friday and will bump up the feed rating from two to three or four, Friday and Saturday. The lunar influence will be weak at best over the next seven days. Therefore the solar noon and sunset hours will produce the most feeding activity over the next five days.
The wind forecast will change daily. Today a twelve mph southwest wind will switch to a variable four mph wind Thursday. Friday a seven mph east wind will change to a ten mph south wind Saturday. Sunday a twelve mph west wind will switch to a fifteen mph north wind by Monday morning. Late Sunday evening through the Monday midday a pressure increase of 0.25 In Hg will occur. Monday morning fish will be forced into shallow shoreline areas. And the good news is temperature change will not be enough to alter fish feeding rates.
Water temperatures are in the lowest range of the best annual feeding temperatures of seventy to eighty-two degrees. And fish will feed more at eighty degrees than at seventy degrees. Therefore when water temperatures climb to the daily high mark, you can expect a majority of fish to begin to feed. Solar noon with minor help from the moonrise, will work with the daily high temperature, causing fish to feed.
Sunshine is forecasted to dominate for the next five days. Fish will be holding tight to protective cover as they adjust to the daily wind direction changes. And pressure change will be non-existent until Sunday evening through Monday morning when pressure climbs 0.25 In Hg.
Best Fishing Days: Friday into Saturday midday the first quarter moon occurs, which will improve the midday and sunset periods on Friday. A low pressure system with a southern wind will occur Saturday which will cause a higher level of fish adjustment activity during the sunrise, and midday period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:53 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 4-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remain as the same rating and becomes the minor fishing period of the day by the weekend. .
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:26 a.m. and solar noon at 12:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of two from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and increases to a three to four rating Friday from 12-3 p.m. and becomes the major fishing period of the day.
The second minor fishing period when the moon is underfoot at 4:25 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:04 a.m. producing a feed rating of two from 4-7 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour. The feed rating will improve to a three rating Friday through the weekend from 5-8 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are three to four inches and flowing a combined 390 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 39.00'.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
