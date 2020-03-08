The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of March gives anglers the super full moon, which occurs Monday, and the end of a cold front with arrived two days ago. Due to the significant drop in water temperatures, the nighttime full moon fishing results will suffer as fish trigger off of the warmer water temperatures of the midday sunshine instead.
The full moon is forecasted to have forty percent cloud cover and the cold front arriving two days ago will greatly decrease the numbers of feeding fish during the night. If there happens to be fifty percent cloud cover or greater during the next two nights the midday bite will be even that much better.
So this current weather situation will be a big plus for daytime anglers over nighttime anglers. Dropping water temperature and cloud cover will shut down nighttime feeding and exponentially increase midday feeding activity.
Strong easterly winds will dominate at speeds in the seventeen to twenty mph range today through Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday wind speeds will be ideal in the eight to ten mph range as today’s high pressure system leaves the state.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the strong full moon hindered by cold temps and clouds will trigger excellent fishing during the midday hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:48 p.m. and solar noon at 1:35 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 6-7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by a half number.
Midday feeding activity will be negatively affected by a fairly bright full moon during the midnight hours. Even though the present cold front will slow down feeding during the midnight hours, it will still be enough to drop midday feeding activity down a point or two in rating.
Midnight full moon anglers will likewise experience slower than normal feeding activity due to the water temperature decline and the fact that the lowest daily temperatures will slow the fish metabolisms to the lowest daily speed and thus much less feeding activity.
The second major period therefore will have a feed rating of 4-5 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. today through Tuesday night. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in rating by a half number.
Fish and especially bass, feed primarily during the warmest water period of the day, which occurs from noon to the sunset period. This is normal during the temperature drop of a significant cold front. Such is the case today and Monday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:33 p.m. and the sunset at 7:31 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4 from 6-8:30 p.m. Daily this period will remain during the end of the warmest water period of the day. This ‘warm water feeding trend’ will cease to be the primary factor when water temperature rebound into the mid sixty degree range. Expect the rating to drop into the 3-range by the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 9 inches and flowing 150 cubic feet per second. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons—April and May the lake is gradually lowered 1.5 feet in preparation for the rainy season.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
