LAKE PLACID — On Monday, Miller’s Central Air scored a whopping 34 runs to down Lake Placid Title Co. 34-19. Bill Martin and Jim Ward tripled in the contest while batting 6 for 6 for Miller’s. Luis Barrionuevo went 3 for 3. LP Title’s Ken Elston was 5 for 5.

Central Security held off Conley Insurance to win 20-18. Slugger Dana Amundson, Richard Rucker and pitcher Jim Nicolet were 4 for 4 in the contest for Central. Bob Vasher was 5 for 5 for Conley.

