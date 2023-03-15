LAKE PLACID — On Monday, Miller’s Central Air scored a whopping 34 runs to down Lake Placid Title Co. 34-19. Bill Martin and Jim Ward tripled in the contest while batting 6 for 6 for Miller’s. Luis Barrionuevo went 3 for 3. LP Title’s Ken Elston was 5 for 5.
Central Security held off Conley Insurance to win 20-18. Slugger Dana Amundson, Richard Rucker and pitcher Jim Nicolet were 4 for 4 in the contest for Central. Bob Vasher was 5 for 5 for Conley.
Lakeside Dermatology showed everyone why they are number one by downing Lake Placid Marine 24-8. Every player on Lakeside became hitting machines. The top hitters were Frank Menendez who went 4 for 4 with a home run and a double, Elston Hedges was 3 for 4 with a home run, Scott Storch went 4 for 4 with 2 triples, Chuck Totten was 4 for 4 with a triple and Brian Heaphy was 4 for 4.
Wednesday, Lakeside Dermatology came from behind to defeat Lake Placid Title Co. 15-11. Frank Menendez was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple and Chuck Totten was 4 for 4 for Lakeside. Paul Marcellus was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple for LP Title and teammate George Hartman was 3 for 3.
Miller’s Central Air held off Conley Insurance 9-5. Players hitting 3 for 3 were Bill Martin, Denny Mathew, Roland Puebla and Luis Barrionuevo. Conley’s Frank King, Norm Moriarty, Dan Rasmussen and Robert Vasher were all 3 for 4.
Central Security downed Lake Placid Marine 16-5. Hitting star Cisco Hernandez went 4 for 4 for Central. Craig Ervin did a good job as lead-off hitter and went 4 for 5 for the contest.