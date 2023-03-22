LAKE PLACID — On March 13, all games were cut short due to lightning.
First place Lakeside Dermatology defeated Miller’s Central Air 20-7. Elston Hedges went 4 for 4 and showed his power, hitting two home runs for Lakeside. Going 3 for 3 were Tom Waters and Mike LaValley. Miller’s had three hitters who went 2 for 2 — Denny Mathew, Jim Radcliffe and Luis Barrionuevo.
Lake Placid Marine downed Conley Insurance 12-3. Many players for both teams managed to get on base every time at bat. For Lake Placid Marine, they were Ron Kilburn, Steve Weinzirl, Ron Hanisch, Jim Polatty and Richard Roush. For Conley, Frank King, Dan Rasmussen, Lee Sonnenberg, Tom Trapman and Larry Oser.
Central Security got by Lake Placid Title Co. 19-11. Central’s Craig Ervin went 4 for 4. Bob Baker went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Ron Peterson was 3 for 3. Jim Nicolet and Cisco Hernandez both socked triples. Lake Placid Title’s Bill Gallagher, Kelly McMillen and John McCoy were all 3 for 3 with a double in the contest.
March 15, Lakeside Dermatology once again powered their way to victory, this time over Conley Insurance 21-16. Chuck Totten slammed two home runs while going 4 for 4 for Lakeside. Brian Heaphy went 5 for 5. Tom Waters went 2 for 2 and walked twice. Shortstop wonder, Frank Menendez smashed a triple. Conley Insurance also had some great hitters. Frank King went 5 for 5 with a double and a triple. Teammates Norm Moriarty, Dan Rasmussen and Tom Trapman also went 5 for 5 in the game.
Lake Placid Title Co. squeaked by Lake Placid Marine 16-15. Ray Trudell went 5 for 5 for Lake Placid Title. Bill Todd went 4 for 4. Paul Marcellus hit two doubles and Kelly McMillen slammed a double. Lake Placid Marine’s Steve Diersdorff hit 4 for 4 with two doubles. John Burge was 4 for 4 with a double. Jim Thomson had a triple and Don Cunningham smashed a double.
Miller’s Central Air smashed Central Security 18-5 to claim second place behind Lakeside Dermatology. Jim Radcliffe went 4 for 4 for the winners. Joe Shea was 3 for 3. Richard Kipp slugged a triple. Jim Ward smashed two doubles. Rod Browder, Denny Mathew and Luis Barrionuevo all hit a double. Mark Roth pounded a triple for Central Security.