LAKE PLACID — On March 13, all games were cut short due to lightning.

First place Lakeside Dermatology defeated Miller’s Central Air 20-7. Elston Hedges went 4 for 4 and showed his power, hitting two home runs for Lakeside. Going 3 for 3 were Tom Waters and Mike LaValley. Miller’s had three hitters who went 2 for 2 — Denny Mathew, Jim Radcliffe and Luis Barrionuevo.

