LAKE PLACID — The Fort Meade Miners traveled to take on the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Friday night. The Miners came away with an 11-0 victory.
Last year, Fort Meade’s head coach Michael Gardner and Lake Placid’s Gus Diez’s teams battled with both games going into extra innings. Both of the teams came away with a victory.
Before the game, the Green Dragons had the Tharp family throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Tharps have been long time supporters of youth sports in Lake Placid. Golden Corral and the Tharp family have been major contributors to the renovations going on at the softball field this season.
Lake Placid’s Kaylee Underwood and Fort Meade’s Madison Shiver battled against each other on the mound in the first two innings, keeping both teams scoreless.
In the third inning, the Miners got on the scoreboard. Miya Jones led off and reached first on an error. Melanie Hernandez was struck by a pitch. Shiver then got a base hit driving in Jones and Hernandez, putting the Miners up 2-0.
Fort Meade expanded their lead in the fourth inning. Karah Holt got on base from a fielder’s choice. Lexi Durrance hit a double off of Underwood, driving in Holt and the Miners took a 3-0 lead.
During the fifth inning, the Miners make no mistake who would win the game. The Miners scored eight runs. Reagan Albritton would reach first base by being hit by a pitch. Hernandez reached first base on an error. Shiver hit a double, driving in two runs. Jones hit a single, driving in Shiver. Lacey Hicks struck out for the first out of the inning. Danielle Barnhill hit a single, scoring Jones. They would walk Holt. Barnhill scored on a wild pitch. Durrance reached first base on an error. The next batter for the Miners, Jones reached first base on an error, driving in Holt. Albritton struck out for the second out of the inning. Hernandez reached first base on an error, driving in two more runs.
The Miners rocketed into an overwhelming 11-0 lead, with the Green Dragons coming up at the bottom of the fifth.
Caidence Lingenfelter started the inning off with a single, but was called out trying to steal second base. Lake Placid’s Kaylee Mitchell reached first base with a single, followed by Waldena Flores hitting a single. The Green Dragons had two runners on when Underwood grounded out to end the game. Fort Meade took away an 11-0 victory.
The Lake Placid varsity softball team plays host to the Frostproof Bulldogs on Monday at 7:30 p.m.