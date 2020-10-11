AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils were coming off a 40-30 win over Discovery to improve to 2-1, the Fort Meade Miners were coming off a 42-22 loss to Lakeland Christian to drop to 1-3. The makings of a good football game between the home team Avon Park and the visiting Miners became a nightmarish one-sided game on the scoreboard as the Red Devils fell to the Miners 36-0 to drop to 2-2 on the season.
“It was not ideal for the Red Devils,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “That is for sure. I am not going to take anything away from Fort Meade, they played very physical and that is a good football team over there.”
“At the same time,” continued Albritton “we did not do anything to help ourselves tonight. We had missed tackles, we had penalties, I don’t know how many turnovers.”
Leading 14-0 at the half, Fort Meade increased their lead to 22-0 midway through the third quarter as the Miners drove 80 yards in six plays, nearly half on one play as they scored on a 39 yard touchdown run, with the two point conversion.
Fort Meade added another score towards the end of the third quarter after forcing the Red Devils to punt and regaining possession on Avon Park’s 44 yard line.
Eight plays took the Miners to the Red Devils 15 yard line with a first down. Ta’Darius Howard ended the drive with a 15 yard touchdown pass to Deonte Anderson with 14.1 seconds left in the third as the Miners took a 29-0 lead.
Both teams traded interceptions to start the fourth with Kemmeth Butler picking off a Miner pass, only to have Avon Park lose the ball on the next play on a fumble that gave Fort Meade the ball on Avon Park’s 40.
Fort Meade scored three plays later on a 2 yard run to make the final score 36-0.
“We have a big week ahead of us and a lot of things to fix,” noted Albritton. “There were some guys that played the entire game and there were some guys that shut down. We are trying to build a mentality here and it is a process, but we are going to come back next week ready to work.”
Avon Park will be on the road this Friday, traveling to play Seffner Christian Crusaders, who are currently 1-4 and lost 34-0 to Victory Christian Academy last Friday.
Lake Placid 31, Evangelical Christian 17
The Lake Placid Green Dragons broke into the win column Friday night in Fort Myers, coming up with a 31-17 victory over Evangelical Christian. Javarie White had a big game for the Green Dragons on the offensive side of the ball and Amar Gayle was a standout on defense.
White put the Dragons on the scoreboard in the first quarter when he raced around the right end for a 17-yard touchdown to give Lake Placid a 7-0 lead.
After Evangelical Christian cut the lead to one, at 7-6, the Dragons hit paydirt once again on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Walker Holmes to Bilal Abuelouf to make it 14-6.
A 40-yard touchdown run by White gave LP a 21-6 lead, but Evangelical Christian didn’t go away quietly, pulling to within a touchdown, 24-17, in the fourth quarter, only to see Trent Garrison and Troy Hovis team-up for a 28-yard TD pass to give the Green Dragons some breathing room in what would be the final score of the game.
White rushed for 140 yards on 15 carries, while Gayle had 6 tackles, a pair of sacks and forced and recovered a fumble.
The Green Dragons remain on the road next week with a game against 4-1 Lemon Bay.