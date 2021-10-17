AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to overcome a 14-0 deficit to the Fort Meade Miners in the first thirty seconds of the game to fall 48-16 despite fighting to the end. The loss dropped Avon Park to 2-4 on the season with three games left, Fort Meade improved to 4-3.
“We show glimpses of our potential,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We just have not been able to put a complete game together. Whether it be a penalty that sets us back or a turnover, we have to keep grinding.”
The Miners took the lead from the very beginning when John Cole returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to put the Miners up 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, a bizarre kick that landed in between a couple of Avon Park players led to some indecision of who was going to get the ball, a few seconds later Fort Meade took that option away when they recovered the ball at the Avon Park 24.
The Miners scored on their first play from offense on a 24 yard pass to take a 14-0 lead just thirty second into the game.
Avon Park seemed unphased as they came out on offense for the first time, running five straight running plays for 23 yards and two first downs. Then the offense stalled after incurring a personal foul penalty and a short punt gave the Miners the ball at the Avon Park 35.
Facing a fourth and twenty-one at the 24, the Miners executed a delay over the middle screen pass that resulted in a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
Two turnovers by Avon Park in the second quarter led to two touchdowns by the Miners as Fort Meade’s lead swelled to 34-0 with 6:23 left in the first half.
The Avon Park showed a spark on their next possession after the defense forced a turnover on downs at their own 30. Red Devils quarterback Ja’Marion Davis found Hector Perez over the middle for 29 yards plus a personal foul call on Fort Meade to reach the 24.
On the next play, Davis rolled to his right and found Perez in the end zone for a 24 yard touchdown pass to make the score 34-7.
Fort Meade added one more touchdown, on the last play of the half to take a 41-7 into the intermission.
Behind 48-7 heading into the fourth quarter, Avon Park put together a long drive that included Perez catching a 24 yard pass to convert a third and 18. The drive resulted in three points as Chase Bandazian kicked a 35 yard field goal to make the score 48-10.
“Hector (Perez) stepped up tonight receiving and it has a lot to do with timing,” added Albritton. “We have shuffled these guys all season, so that hurts the ebb and flow of things, but we are going to keep working on it and I think we found a few things that will work for us.”
Avon Park made the final score 48-16, scoring on the last play of the game when Mykale Garrett outjumped the Fort Meade defender in the end zone to haul down a 19 yard touchdown pass from Davis.
Davis completed five of ten passes for a 100 yards and two touchdowns and had a couple of passes dropped. He also rushed for 45 yards on ten carries.
The Avon Park defense recorded four sacks for 25 yards in losses and Garrett intercepted a pass.
The Red Devils are on the road their final three games, starting with Lemon Bay this Friday who are 6-0 after beating Lake Placid 35-0.