LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls soccer team (12-3-1) were unable to hold on to a two goal lead in a physical matchup to fall to the Fort Meade Miners (10-7-1) 4-2 on Friday night in the Class 3A-District 9 tournament at Joe Scarborough Stadium in Lake Placid.
“We had an off night and unfortunately it was a bad time to have a bad night,” said Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe. “I wish this was a regular season game, but we were dealt the cards and we played the way we did.”
“It is difficult to have a two goal advantage and not maintain it, but Fort Meade outran and outplayed us.”
From the start, the two teams were bumping, grinding and pushing each other as multiple times players from both sides went sprawling to the field as Fort Meade seemed to hold a slight advantage in keeping possession on Lake Placid’s side of the field.
Despite that, shots on goal were at a premium as Lake Placid goalkeeper Suany Cipriano reached high to catch one shot by Fort Meade and Jasmine Vargas cleared out a Fort Meade corner kick with a header.
Lake Placid finally broke through nineteen minutes into the game as Chelsea LeBlanc from the right side, passed the ball to Natalie Velozo in the center of the field, who kicked an 18 yard grounder into the left side of the goal to put the Green Dragons up 1-0.
The Green Dragons struck again a minute later as Velozo broke away to the right side to take a 15 yard shot that glanced off the right goal post and just made it past the goal line before the Fort Meade goalkeeper could stop to put Lake Placid up 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the first half.
Lake Placid held that lead for the next fourteen minutes, with 5:45 left in the first half, Fort Meade went on a three goal scoring spree. The first coming on a five yard shot in front of goal by Karla Perez to cut Lake Placid’s lead to one, 2-1.
Fort Meade’s Jaquelin Vazquez scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half to put the Miners up 3-2 at the intermission.
Fort Meade added an insurance goal midway through the second half, the third by Vazquez as the Miners held on to the 4-2 win to advance in the district tournament and ending Lake Placid’s season.
McCabe noted that she did not feel the physical nature of the game was not a factor; “Our heads were somewhere else, we prepared so hard for this, it just happens. It was not more physical, we are used to playing teams like Sebring and Hardee, I will say it was the most fouls I have ever seen.”
“I am so proud of my girls, I could not ask for a better group,” added McCabe. “I am more proud of who they are off the field than I am on, they are not just phenomenal soccer players, they are phenomenal kids.”