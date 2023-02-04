AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Boys Soccer Team (6-6-4) nearly pulled off what some would have called a upset in the Class 3A-District 6 Championship game against the Fort Meade Miners (15-1-2). In the end, Fort Meade won after a scoreless game went into overtime and finished still scoreless to beat Lake Placid in penalty kicks 4-2.
It would be easy to pin this down to penalty kicks at the end of the game, in truth, Fort Meade controlled the majority of the action while both teams struggled to take high quality shots during the game against the others defense. In that category, Lake Placid probably had the slight advantage, even though they were few and far between.
Twelve minutes into the game, Fort Meade nearly scored on a header. Lake Placid responded as they put pressure on Fort Meade.
At the fourteen minute mark, Lake Placid nearly executed a well designed play in which Edvin Edgardo Reyes Padilla got the ball, pushed it down the left side before passing to center of the field to Adrian Mojica.
Mojica, who was about 25 yards from the net, started to dribble the ball to the left while Padilla crossed in front. Mojica passed the ball to Reyes, who then got behind Miner defensive backs and headed straight for the goal and the Fort Meade goalkeeper.
A Fort Meade defensive back caught up with Padilla about 15 yards from the net and tripped him before he could make the shot. A no call by the refs saved the moment for Fort Meade and denied at least a penalty kick for Lake Placid which brought some comments from fans in the stands.
Fort Meade took a couple of shots towards the end of the first half to no avail as the game went into the intermission scoreless.
The second half did not bring out much in scoring opportunities, Fort Meade’s mostly on corner kicks and throw ins, Lake Placid took three long shots as the game remain scoreless at the end of regulation.
Lake Placid had an opportunity to take the lead in the first overtime when the Fort Meade keeper, who was trying to clear the ball out about 20 yards from his goal, whiffed the kick attempt and the ball headed towards an empty net.
Lake Placid’s Padilla ran past the goalie, but before he was able to take a clean shot, a Fort Meade defensive back disrupted the shot enough to go wide left.
After both overtime periods, and the score still nilled up, the game went into the penalty kick phase.
Lake Placid went up 1-0 after the first round as Fort Meade shot high over the goal. The Miners made their next four shots and the Green Dragons only made one of their next three as the Miner goalie blocked one and deflect a second one over the net to secure the 0-0; 4-2 win for the Miners and putting an end to the Green Dragons’ season.
Lake Placid turned a 2-5-3 start to the season around to nearly pull out a district championship, finishing the year winning four of their last six (4-1-1).