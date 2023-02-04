AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Boys Soccer Team (6-6-4) nearly pulled off what some would have called a upset in the Class 3A-District 6 Championship game against the Fort Meade Miners (15-1-2). In the end, Fort Meade won after a scoreless game went into overtime and finished still scoreless to beat Lake Placid in penalty kicks 4-2.

It would be easy to pin this down to penalty kicks at the end of the game, in truth, Fort Meade controlled the majority of the action while both teams struggled to take high quality shots during the game against the others defense. In that category, Lake Placid probably had the slight advantage, even though they were few and far between.

